The most expensive Volkswagen in history is an SUV and costs almost 100,000 euros

volkswagen can boast of being a manufacturer that dominates a very complicated field like few others. And it is that the Germans are halfway between a generalist brand and a premium brand.

Their models, despite the fact that their name means “the people’s car” in German, have a quality above average without reaching the quality of their compatriots in the vast majority of cases. Mercedes or BMW.

Volkswagen Touareg R

In this sense, very balanced models of volkswagen As the Golf, the Tiguan or the T cross They are the ones who have been giving the Germans the most joy for years. Models that for price are above a good part of their rivals but that exemplify that semi-premium character of the brand.

In volkswagen In fact, they have always been characterized by knowing how to find a perfect balance between good quality and a good price. However, there are certain models in its catalog that can boast of being much more premium than general. One of them, in fact, can also boast of being the most expensive Volkswagen manufactured to date.

The Volkswagen Touareg R is the most expensive in the history of the brand

It is none other than the R version of the Touareg, that is to say, the sporty version of the SUV of greater size and benefits of volkswagen. An SUV that, eye, has a price of neither more nor less than €97,025, a wreck that exceeds that of Audi Q7 60 TFSIe, a one hundred percent premium model.

In volkswagen They know very well that not many units of this product are going to be sold. Touareg R, but they wanted to make it clear that, when they want, they can design and manufacture very top models.

In this case, this version comes with a motor plug-in hybrid of eye 462 horses of power, which allows it to wear the DGT ZERO label with its almost 50 kilometers of autonomy in one hundred percent electric mode. A large beast that costs almost 100,000 euros.