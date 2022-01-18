the millionaire figure that America has spent on the pass market

With the recent arrival of Jorge Meré, America is close to spending 400 million pesos on reinforcements. Huge investment in this pass market that is not over yet!

The resounding and painful defeat at the hands of Pumas in the Quarterfinals of the last Liguilla brought a painful lesson to America: the austere transfer policy did not give him too many variants or hierarchy at decisive moments, so in this break he decided to modify the plan.

From the hand of the sports president Santiago Baths, and at the request of coach Santiago Solari, Las Águilas made a great investment in this break. With the recent addition of Jorge Meré, who was already presented on the club’s official networks, they already have four new reinforcements. And there are still more to come!

The sums of money for their signings are a wake-up call for the rest of the teams in the MX League. At the moment, Los Azulcremas have spent 19 million dollars, which, at today’s exchange rate, is equivalent to 384 million Mexican pesos.

So far, three players are the ones who divide that figure: for Diego Valdés they paid 12 million dollars (243 million pesos); Alejandro Zendejas left 3 million dollars (60 million pesos) and Meré is valued at 4 million dollars (81 million pesos). Jonathan Dos Santos, it is worth clarifying, arrived as a free agent.

And the reinforcements don’t end

Despite the high amounts of money, America continues with the intention of making two more signings: Paul Arriola, valued at 3.5 million dollars (71 million pesos), is very close to reaching an agreement. On the other hand, winger Pablo Solari was declared non-transferable by Colo Colo. The last offer was 5 million dollars (101 million pesos).

In the event that these two movements materialize, The Coapa team will have spent 27.5 million dollars, almost 600 million pesos, in this market. Will the investment be profitable?