The last visit to Hotel Transylvania entertains and amuses, but… – Spoiler Time

This week he trained on the platform of Amazon Prime Video the fourth installment in the animated franchise of sony pictures call Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Produced almost entirely remotely during the 2019 Y 2020 because of Covid-19, the tape that was thought to be released in theaters in October-November 2021 had to move its release date to this 2022 and in streaming due to the new variants of the pandemic. This is the last installment of the franchise and closes the story that began long ago. 10 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpVorwyjixo

Right on the eve of his birthday 125, dracula (brian hull) plans to retire and leave the management of the hotel to his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez). But nevertheless, dragon he still hasn’t finished accepting his son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg) and at the last minute he decides to cancel the surprise claiming that he cannot leave the hotel to a human. Johnny thinks to solve this little problem by going to the mad scientist Van Helsing (whom we met in the third installment) to use a transforming ray to turn him into a monster. Johnny he uses it and ends up turning into a dragon. draculaNot happy with this decision, he steals the ray to undo the transformation, but when chasing him around the castle he accidentally turns into a human, he also does it with his friends and, by the way, breaks the conversion ray. Now to fix it all dracula as a human you will have to travel with Johnny “The Dragon” to the heart of the jungle South America to find the “Magic Stone” to turn everyone back to normal before it’s too late and the transformation is permanent.

Although the new installment of the franchise no longer has Genndy Tartakovsky as director, his replacement, Derek Drymond Y Jennifer Kluska (who debut as directors), come forward to deliver a very fun continuation / conclusion of the saga that recovers the original spirit of each of the characters. Thanks to the story written by himself Tartakosvky, in which the change of roles from human to monster is the main reason for most of the gags, the story recovers a bit of the freshness of the first films thanks to, among other things, the freedom that the animators take to create sequences as innovative as they are fun. The second part of the film is a great parody of adventure films in the style Indiana Jones. this is helpful because it allows you to explore new gags without losing the essence of the characters (not as happened in the third installment) in the run-up to the end of this decade-long adventure. The comedy works thanks to the excellent voice cast full of stars where Adam Sandler was the great absentee, but brian hull He does a great role as Dracula. Emphasizing the work of Andy Samberg Y Selena Gomez plus a great additional cast that includes stars like Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, etc. To this mix let’s add the great score of Mark Mothersbaugh who, with his long experience in this type of film, goes from the macabre to the adventurous to be the perfect complement to such well-achieved animation.

But…

the saga of Hotel Transylvania has gone from more to less, with a perfect and classic first installment in the hands of Tartakovsky until the failed (and strange) third installment that introduced us to the characters in a vacation complex. Now in Transformania they try to amend the errors of the latter and try to return the franchise to its original state, and it is achieved: this is a pleasant surprise that closes 10 years working on a very fun and not so original adventure that will please the fans.

In summary