The iPhone 13 no longer has noise cancellation, but it does have microphone modes

Recently, there has been some confusion regarding the noise cancellation function in the iPhone 13. Apparently Apple would have removed this functionality from the most recent iPhones, although the truth is that there is another function of the system that comes to replace it.

A substitution, more than a disappearance

Let’s put it in context a bit. For several weeks, some iPhone 13 users have been complaining about not being able to find the noise cancellation setting within the phone’s accessibility settings. At first it seemed that it was a mistake. As reported on 9to5mac, several users contacted Apple receiving responses that indicated that Apple was aware of the situation and that work was being done to fix it.

And with this we carry until a couple of days ago, when Apple announced, through its support staff, that the withdrawal of the noise cancellation function through the accessibility settings on the iPhone 13 it is something intentional. Apple has not given many more details about it, but there is a small function, presented during the last WWDC, that should have played an important role in the decision.

We’re talking, of course, about the new microphone modes that we’ve been enjoying in iOS 15 for several months now. Thanks to this functionality we can, during a call, ask the system to exclude any ambient noise and focus exclusively on our voice. In a similar way, complementary in fact, we can adjust the microphone so that it captures the sound that surrounds us as much as possible.

A possible evolution in the technology behind noise cancellation, but still with some unanswered questions.

Although we do not know the exact reasons for the changes carried out by Apple, the truth is that the presentation of the microphone modes seems to be reason enough to be able to remove the ambient noise reduction setting without anyone missing it. Although we are already entering the field of personal opinions, I have to say, having tried both, that the microphone modes offer a superior result, managing to filter the voice against the ambient sound much more clearly.

What remains a mystery, however, is why this function has disappeared only in the iPhone 13. One of the theories in this regard could be in the change in the location of the microphone, which is now in the upper part of the notch, so that noise cancellation from the settings app may not be necessary. Another is that the power of the A15 makes microphone modes a more suitable solution, using AI and more advanced techniques for noise cancellation.

In any case, we will be aware of the situation. We will see if in future updates this functionality returns to the iPhone 13 or disappears from the rest of the models. Whatever the situation, yeah we need our interlocutors to be able to focus on our voice without external interference, the microphone modes of iOS 15 are really interesting.

