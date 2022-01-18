The Google notes app has a curious bug that only affects Samsung mobiles

If you have a Samsung mobile and you are having problems with Google Keep, don’t worry: you are not alone.

An increasing number of users are reporting a bug present in Google Keep, Google’s notes and lists app. What is truly striking is that all the users who have reported the problem have something in common: are owners of Samsung smartphones.

As reported in 9to5Google, the fault in question is causing problems with numbered lists, in some cases reaching lose saved information in them.

The bug affects Samsung phones with One UI 4 and Android 12

The first reports were made by users in November, and since then more and more people have reported the error present in Google Keep.

As you can see from the shared screenshot, the error manifests itself in the form of duplicate or multiplied elements in numbered lists. Affected users explain that it is not possible to modify the notes to eliminate them, because each time a new element is added, the application multiplies the content again.

The most striking thing about the case is that the issue only seems to affect Samsung devices updated to Android 12 with One UI 4. Those models that continue to run an older version of the system they are not suffering the same error.

Currently, there does not seem to be a solution that affected Samsung mobile users can carry out from their mobiles. The only alternative is in edit notes from the web version of Google Keep, either from the mobile or from a computer.

This free notes app with a minimalist design is the best alternative to Google Keep that you can use

Google has confirmed to be investigating the bug looking for a solution. Therefore, it is to be expected that an update will be released in the coming days that will solve the Google Keep problems present on Samsung mobiles updated to Android 12.

