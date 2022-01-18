‘The good boss’ also leads the nominations for the 77th edition of the Cinematographic Writers’ Circle Medals









As already happened in the Goya, ‘The good boss’ by Fernando León de Aranoa starts as the great favorite with 13 nominations in the 77th edition of the Cinematographic Writers Circle Medals. They are followed by number of nominations by ‘Maixabel’ by Iciar Bollain, with eight nominations; ‘El amor en su lugar’ by Rodrigo Cortés, with a total of seven, and ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodóvar with six.

Together with these four titles, the list of candidates for the CEC medal for best film is completed with ‘The Border Laws’ by Daniel Monzón and ‘Libertad’ by Clara Roquet. The reading and awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, February 7 starting at 7:00 p.m.

The 13 nominations for ‘The Good Boss’ are for best film, director, actor, supporting actor (2), revelation actor (2), supporting actress, revelation actress, original screenplay, photography, editing and music. ‘Maixabel’ opts for best film, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, original screenplay, editing and music.

For its part, ‘El amor en su lugar’ competes for the awards for best film, director, actress, original screenplay, photography, music and editing. The six options for ‘Parallel Mothers’ are for best director, actress, supporting actress, photography, editing and music.

‘Libertad’ starts with five nominations in the categories of film, new director, supporting actress, new actress and photography and ‘The Border Laws’ with four: film, supporting actor, new actor and adapted screenplay. ‘Chavalas’ appears with four, in the sections of revelation director, secondary actress, revelation actress and original screenplay.

With two they are: ‘La hija’ (director and actor); ‘Life was that’ (newcomer director and actress); ‘100 days with Tata’ (documentary and new director) and ‘Ama’ (new actress and adapted screenplay).

The candidate works for best documentary are ‘Who prevents it’, by Jonás Trueba; ‘100 days with Tata’, by Miguel Ángel Muñoz; ‘Spain, the first globalization’, by José Luis López-Linares and ‘Medjugorje’, the film, by Jesús García Colomer and Borja Martínez-Echevarría.

circulaIn the animated film section, the following compete: ‘Valentina’, by Chelo Loureiro; ‘Save the tree’, by Iker Alvarez and Haizea Pastor; ‘Gora Automatikoa’, by Esaú Dharma, David Galán Galindo and Pablo Vara, and ‘Mironis’, by Mikel Mas Bilbao and Txesco Montalt. The candidates for the CEC medal for best foreign film are: ‘Another round’, by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark); ‘West Side Story’, by Steven Spielberg (United States); ‘Minari. History of my family’, by Lee Isaac Chung (United States) and ‘Nomadland’, by Chloé Zhao (United States).

77TH EDITION OF THE CEC AWARDS

Film

The good boss, by Fernando León de Aranoa.

# Maixabel, by Icíar Bollaín.

# Love in its place, by Rodrigo Cortés.

# The laws of the border, by Daniel Monzón.

# Freedom, by Clara Roquet.

director

# Rodrigo Cortés for Love in his place.

# Icíar Bollaín by Maixabel.

# Fernando León de Aranoa for The good boss.

# Manuel Martín Cuenca for The daughter.

# Pedro Almodóvar for Parallel Mothers.

revelation director

# Carol Rodríguez Colás for Chavalas.

# Clara Roquet for Freedom.

# Miguel Ángel Muñoz for 100 days with Tata.

# David Martín de los Santos for Life was that.

Actor

# Javier Bardem for The good boss.

# Luis Tosar by Maixabel.

# Javier Gutiérrez for The daughter.

# Eduard Fernández for Mediterranean.

Actress

# Blanca Portillo by Maixabel.

# Petra Martínez for Life was that.

# Clara Rugaard for Love in her place.

# Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.

Secondary actor

# Manolo Solo for The good boss.

# Urko Olazábal by Maixabel.

# Celso Bugallo for The good boss.

# Chechu Salgado for The Laws of the Border.

supporting actress

# Nora Navas for Freedom.

# Milena Smit for Parallel Mothers.

# Sonia Almarcha for The good boss.

# Carolina Yuste for Chavalas.

revelation actor

# Oscar de la Fuente for The Good Boss.

# Chechu Salgado for The Laws of the Border.

# Tarik Rmili, for The good boss.

# Jorge Motos by Lucas.

Revelation actress

# Almudena Love for The good boss.

# Nicolle Garcia for Freedom.

# Tamara Casellas for Mistress.

# Angela Cervantes for Chavalas.

Original screenplay

# Fernando León de Aranoa for The good boss.

# Rodrigo Cortés and David Safier for El amor en su lugar.

# Icíar Bollaín and Isa Campo for Maixabel.

# Marina Rodríguez Colás for Chavalas.

Adapted script

# Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Daniel Monzón for The Laws of the Border.

# Benito Zambrano and Cristina Campos for Lemon bread with poppy seeds.

# Agustí Villaronga for The belly of the sea.

# Nuria Dunjó and Júlia De Paz for Ama.

Photography

# Rafael García for El amor en su lugar.

# José Luis Alcaine for Parallel Mothers.

# Pau Esteve Birba for The good boss.

# Jordan Gray for Freedom.

Mounting

# Rodrigo Cortés for Love in his place.

# Nacho Ruiz Capillas by Maixabel.

# Vanessa Marimbert for The Good Boss.

# Teresa Font for Parallel Mothers.

Music

# Alberto Iglesias for Maixabel.

# Víctor Reyes for El amor en su lugar.

# Zeltia Montes for The good boss.

# Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers.

Documentary feature film

# Who prevents it, by Jonás Trueba.

# 100 days with Tata, by Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

# Spain, the first globalization, by José Luis López-Linares.

# Medjugorje, the film, by Jesús García Colomer and Borja Martínez-Echevarría.

animated feature film

# Valentina, by Chelo Loureiro.

# Save the tree, by Iker Alvarez and Haizea Pastor.

# Gora Automatikoa, by Esau Dharma, David Galán Galindo and Pablo Vara.

# Mironis, by Mikel Mas Bilbao and Txesco Montalt.

Foreign movie

# Another Round, by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark).

# West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg (United States).

# Minari. Story of my family, by Lee Isaac Chung (United States).

# Nomadland, by Chloé Zhao (United States).

You may also like