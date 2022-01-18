The first thing Robert Downey Jr. said when he met Chris Hemsworth

EFE videos

Paco Gento dies at 88

Madrid, Jan 18 (EFE) .- Francisco Gento, former Real Madrid player and Spanish international, the only one in the world with six European Cups, died this Tuesday at the age of 88, the Madrid club reported. Paco Gento played for Real Madrid 18 seasons, from 1953 to 1971, during which it won, in addition to the six European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, among other trophies. “Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the club said in a statement. Born in the Cantabrian town of Guarnizo, Paco Gento, a pure left winger, played 600 games for the Madrid club, scoring 182 goals, and was capped 43 times. “The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Real Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths “, Wrote the club of which he was honorary president since 2016 on its website. Gento was born in Guarnizo, a district of Astillero, Cantabria, Spain, on October 21, 1933. He started playing football in 1948 in the Nueva Montaña team and shortly after he moved to Astillero. In 1950, he made his professional debut at Rayo Cantabria, a subsidiary of Racing de Santander, which he joined in 1952 and played that one season, since a year later he signed for Real Madrid, coinciding with the arrival of Alfredo Di Stéfano, where he remained. until his retirement in 1971. With the white team, in which he played 18 seasons, he won 12 Leagues (1953-54, 1954-55, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1966-67, 1967-68 and 1968-69), 2 Spanish Cups (1962 and 1970), 2 Latin Cups (1955 and 1957), the 1960 Intercontinental Cup, as well as 6 Cups of Europe (1955-56, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1958-59, 1959-60 and 1965-66). Nicknamed “La galerna del Cantábrico”, for his speed, he was considered the best left winger in the world in the history of football. During his time, he shared a dressing room with players like Di Stéfano, Puskas, Kopa, Rial, Del Sol or Amancio and the arrival of the “ye-yés” Grosso, Pirri, Sanchis or De Felipe. With Real Madrid he made a total of 761 games, in which he scored 253 goals, of these 427 league games (128 goals). On May 21, 1971, he played his last official match in the second leg of the Cup Winners’ Cup final, in which the Whites lost against Chelsea. Ramón Melcón made him debut with the national team on May 18, 1955, against England (1-1). In total, he played 43 games -plus 1 with the B- (5 goals). His last match with the Spanish team was on October 15, 1969 against Finland, with a 6-0 victory, a match in which Ladislao Kubala made his debut as coach. He played the World Cups in Chile ’62 and England ’66, in which he did not go beyond the group stage. Gento received three tributes, the first on September 1, 1965, while still active, in a Real Madrid match against River Plate, the second on December 12, 1972, in a Real Madrid match against Benfica, and the third on December 5, 2007, shortly before the start of the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy. He won the title of National Coach in 1973. He managed Castilla, in 1974 Castellón (Second Division), between 1978 and 1980 Palencia, and between 1980 and 1981 Granada. In this last year he returned to Real Madrid to train youth teams. Within the Real Madrid scheme, he was part of the technical team and then as “ambassador in Europe”, sharing team representation tasks with the honorary president, Alfredo Di Stéfano. After his death in July 2014, Gento succeeded him as honorary president of the club in October 2016. Shortly before, in April of that year, he donated his historical sports heritage to Real Madrid, made up of more than 1,600 objects ( jerseys, trophies and badges). Among the awards received by the player in recent years are: being among the 100 best in the world in “World Soccer” magazine (1999), appearing in the COE list of the best Spanish athletes of the 20th century (1999), In addition, he is in possession of the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit (November 2001), a decoration in which he has eight medals (two gold, one silver and five bronze), has the Cruz de Cisneros and the of Isabel the Catholic. In Cantabria they have awarded him the Gold Medal for Sports Merit (December 1996), Shipyard’s Favorite Son (June 1997) and best athlete ’73. The Madrid City Council awarded him its Medal. He was the uncle of former basketball players José Luis and Toñín Llorente and former soccer players Paco and Julio Llorente. The death of Paco Gento comes two days after the Brazilian Marcelo, according to data from Real Madrid, was one title away from the Spaniard in the list of players with the most conquests. According to club sources pointed out to EFE, their own records keep Gento as the most successful footballer in the history of Real Madrid, with one more title (24) than those registered in other external databases. Real Madrid assures that Gento won six European Cups, twelve Leagues, an Intercontinental Cup, two Spanish Cups, two Latin Cups and a small World Cup, a title that is not taken into account in other statistics and that would cause Marcelo, At 23, he still hasn’t hunted down the Real Madrid legend. (c) EFE Agency