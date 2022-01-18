The exciting exchange between America and Cuauhtémoc Blanco

In the middle of the birthday of the former Eagles player, there was a crossover that the fans celebrated.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is one of the greatest historical references of the America club. There are even those who consider that he is the last great idol that the club’s fans had, so to date the affection that people have for him is unquestionable despite the fact that he is completely away from the world of football.

The Today Governor of the State of Morelos, was on long tablecloths because this January 17 was the 49 years, something that for the fans did not go unnoticed and they filled the social media accounts of White, who was league champion with the Eagles in the tournament Closure 2005.

Within the congratulations, could not miss the team of the loves of wow. America dedicated a publication to his former figure accompanied by an image of his times dressed as blue-cream. “Happy Birthday! Hug for Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Americanist legend. Always Eagles”, posted the creams.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the day due to his political activity, from the account in Twitter From Cuauhtémoc Blanco came a response that people celebrated for the way in which the institution’s referent referred to the club. “Thanks! the best team, the best fans. Proudly Águila forever”, he shared.

In such a way, Cuauhtemoc Blanco He had an emotional exchange of publications with America about the date and what they represent for each other in their respective stories.