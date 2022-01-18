The developer of a game made popular by being mistaken for another online game plans to donate the proceeds to charity

Following the success of a new game with an almost identical name, the ‘Wordle!’ it gained unexpected popularity and within a week it registered 200,000 downloads.

The creator of the game ‘Wordle!’, with a name almost identical to the popular online game ‘Wordle’, decided transfer all the money received for unintentional downloads of your ‘app’ to a charityreports The Verge.

The word guessing game ‘Wordle’ became extremely popular and caught the attention of media and social networks earlier this year. Although it is designed only for use in browsers, many Internet users look for it in mobile application stores, where they run into dozens of clones that replicate your interface and your name.

However, the case of ‘Wordle!’ is different. It was created by Steven Cravotta in 2017, before the successful ‘Wordle’, so its developer never aspired to copy it.

“I created an app called ‘Wordle!’ when I was 18, mostly to have fun, to improve my programming skills and maybe to earn some money,” wrote Cravotta on Twitter. “It wasn’t as successful as my previous app, ‘Grid’. So after a few months and a total of about 100,000 downloads, I stopped updating and promoting it“, he detailed.

However, following the interest generated by the new game with the almost identical name, the project gained unexpected popularity and in a single week it was downloaded 200,000 times, generating over $2,000 in profit.

Cravotta told The Verge that he didn’t want to keep the money he was earning by mistake, so he contacted Josh Wardle, the author of ‘Wordle’, and told him of his plans to donate the proceeds from the user confusion to a charity.

Cravotta later revealed that the two developers had reached an agreement to transfer the sum earned at the end of the month to Boost! West Oakland, an institute dedicated to the professional training of young people to provide them with more job opportunities in the Californian city of Oakland.