the data that puts the premium brand in the spotlight

It’s been a few days since the past ended 2021, but in Jaguar They are still more than worried seeing according to what data. And it is that the English premium brand, which is now part of the Indian giant Tata Motors, cannot boast of having had a precisely good 2021.

In fact, last year was not a good year for the car industry. After the problems derived from the pandemic in 2020, many pointed out that 2021 was not going to be much better. And so it has been.

Jaguar F Type

Moreover, last year the supply crisis and the lack of semiconductors caused, especially in the last quarter, a significant drop in the number of sales. Jaguar It has never been precisely a premium manufacturer that has been characterized by having very good figures, but certain data are worrying.

Jaguar still does not have a model within the top 100 in Spain

And one of them is that, as was suspected seeing the trend of the previous months, in December Jaguar nor did he manage to sneak any of his models into the top 100 in Spain.

Jaguar E Pace 2021

In this way, with total sales already quantified for the entire year, the British brand has managed to end up in a position far removed not from the first, but from the relevant ones. The English have finished position 34 in total sales in Spain, a position, in fact, below that of Land Rover, its sister brand, which has ended up in the 27.

We’ll see how this premium brand fares at the start of this 2022 in which the English are sure to try to get one of the six models for sale in our country to pick up good momentum.