The Dallas Cowboys renewed the contract with the Mexican Isaac Alarcón

For the 2022 season, the Mexican offensive lineman will no longer have the roster exemption as an element from the International Player Pathway Program

Mexican offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón has renewed his contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

The deal came a day after the end of the team’s 2021 season, following elimination from the Wild Card Round after losing at the AT&T Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

Isaac Alarcón during a Dallas Cowboys practice, the squad he will continue to join in 2022. @nflmx

As of the 2022 season, Alarcon will count towards the maximum cap of the squad of the cowboys, since his two years have passed as a squad exemption as a player from the International Player Pathway Program. That means that starting next season, the Mexican will have to earn his permanence in the final squad of the cowboys, or any other equipment of the NFLlike any other player.

Alarcon debuted in preseason for Dallas in the summer of 2021, but has not appeared in a regular-season game for the club.

With Alarcon, cowboys agreed to reserve-future contracts with 13 other players: Devnate Bond, Kyron Brown, Ian Bunting, Aviante Collins, Tyler Coyle, Ben DiNucci, Robert Foster, Jaquan Hardy, Braylon Jones, Nick Ralston, Brandon Smith and Ito Smith.