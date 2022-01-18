The curse of the protagonists of Harry Potter | People

Harry Potter, the saga of teenage wizard films based on the books by JK Rowling, catapulted to fame a generation of actors who lived off success throughout the decade that the eight films lasted that make up one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema. While some knew how to manage this conquest and made it their own, as has happened to actress Emma Watson, other actors, including the author of fantasy novels herself, have fallen out of favor long after the last film was broadcast in 2011. A review to this curse that has persecuted many of its protagonists.

Daniel Radcliffe

Actor Daniel Radcliffe at a London premiere in 2016. Vianney Le Caer (GTRES)

Daniel Radcliffe’s life changed forever in 2001, when at age 12 he became a star revered by millions of fans. A fame that, as he himself has revealed on several occasions, he did not know how to assimilate and pushed him to alcoholism. “In my case, the quickest way to forget that I was being scrutinized all the time by the whole world was to be very drunk. And when you’re drunk, you think, ‘Oh, people look at me even more, but it’s because I’m so drunk, so maybe I should drink more to ignore them even more. There is no way to get out of it when you start to be so young, “said the protagonist of Harry Potter two years ago. The actor, now 31, managed to kick his addiction “after a few years and several tries” with the help of his closest friends. “I woke up one morning after a long night and I told him: ‘It’s not good,’ said the young man, who assures that he does not miss alcohol: “When I think of all the chaos that was inviting in my life, I say to myself I am much happier now.” Despite the difficulties, he does not regret for a moment that he became an actor and participated in the saga of the teenage wizard. “Even when I was down, I still loved my job. I never thought, “I wish it hadn’t happened.”

Rupert Grint

Actor Rupert Grint in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in 2017. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL (GTRES)

Despite being part of the leading trio of the saga, Rupert Grint, the inseparable friend Ron from Harry Potter has not had the same luck as some of his co-stars such as Daniel Radcliffe himself or Emma Watson outside the wake of the saga. However, fame has not been lacking. So much so that on occasion he has missed anonymity. “I am eternally grateful to the fans of Harry Potter and I never refuse to take a selfie, but sometimes I miss my anonymity. At least the confinement allowed me to wear a mask ”, he recently told the Sunday Times. But excessive fame was not the only thing that Harry Potter reported to Grint, who from the first days of filming already began to suffer from insomnia. “I have always had a strange sleep phobia. As a child I learned that the number one cause of death in my family was dying in your sleep. The fear was ingrained in me, so I always went to bed ridiculously late and rarely woke up before noon”, he told the British newspaper, claiming that with his work in the movies this situation increased.

At 32, it seems that Grint has regained sleep thanks to his daughter, just nine months old and whom he claims is his greatest blessing: “Wednesday was born in May and my sleep problems disappeared immediately. He wakes up at seven and it’s my favorite time of day. His face lights up the room.”

JK Rowling

The writer JK Rowling, at an awards ceremony in New York in December 2019. Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

2020 has undoubtedly been an intense year for the British author JK Rowling and creator of the novels of Harry Potter. In June, she starred in a controversy after responding to an article on her social networks in which “people who have menstruation” were discussed and the author ironically commented that they should be designated as women. Rowling’s words were interpreted by users as discriminatory towards transgender or non-binary gender people and received a multitude of criticisms that qualified her with the term TERF, the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which describes radical feminists who exclude the transsexual group from their movement. A few months later, in September, Rowling was making headlines again because in her latest novel, Troubled Blood, the villain is a serial killer who dresses as a woman to commit his crimes. Something that brought the same discussion as it was considered by many as a new attack on the transgender community.

Transphobic accusations are not new to Rowling. In 2018, the writer gave I like it to a tweet that referred to transgender women as “men in dresses”; and at the end of 2019 it was again harshly criticized for defending Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired from the Center for Global Development for writing on her Twitter profile that transgender women cannot change their biological sex.

Alan Rickman

In the image, Alan Rickman, as Severus Snape, along with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

In January 2016 Alan Rickman, one of the most prestigious British actors of his generation, died in London at the age of 69 from cancer. Rarely has an interpreter famous for playing villains on the big screen been so loved by his audience. The youngest sector of his followers will always remember him for having played Professor Snape, evil but with a lot to scratch inside of the highly successful Harry Potter saga.

Robbie Coltrane

Actor Robbie Coltrane in his role as Hagrid from the Harry Potter saga. Instagram

His character of Rubeus Hagrid was one of the most endearing and loved by the public, despite his large appearance. That is why when he appeared in a wheelchair at an event in London in 2019, his followers were shocked. After a few days of speculation, it was finally learned that Robbie Coltrane suffers from osteoarthritis, a disease that specifically affects one of his knees, hence his much talked about appearance.

Jamie Wayllet

Actor Jamie Waylett, famous for his role as Vincent Crabbe in the Harry Potter saga, leaving the courthouse in London in 2009. AP

After passing through Harry Potter As Vincent Crabbe, Draco Malfoy’s inseparable bully in Slytherin, actor Jamie Waylett’s life took a drastic turn. His career ended after his participation in the sixth installment, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and since then it has been involved in various problems. In 2012, he was sentenced to two years in prison for constant problems with the law, possession of drugs, and participating in riots in London.

Richard Harris

Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Miriam Margolyes (Pomona Sprout), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore) and Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, 2002. PRESS CORD

After having been retired for several years due to his addiction to alcohol, Richard Harris returned to the cinema to play the director of the Howarts College of Magic, Professor Albus Dumbledore, with whom he reached the hearts of a new generation of young people. However, his career only lasted two films, since he died in October 2002, a month before the second installment of the saga: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.