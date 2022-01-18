The curious reason why she has dressed up as Tinkerbell

Katy Perry She has surprised her fans dressed up as Tinkerbell on the show ‘American Idol’, where she is a judge. The singer is a fan of costumes and has shown this in numerous video clips, but on this occasion the reason for her change of look has been to adapt to the show.

The popular talent show proposed this weekend to theme the program with Disney songs. The American artist did not think twice and appeared dressed as Tinker Bell, one of her favorite characters. In addition, he wanted to involve his followers in the entire process through his social networks.

“Legolas’ girlfriend arrives with a bag full of pixie dust to throw at anyone who doesn’t think we have the best top 10 in ‘American Idol’ history #disneynight,” Katy Perry wrote on Instagram, also winking at his partner Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas, an elf with pointed ears, in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.

In the video, the singer appears in the dressing room, accompanied by a professional make-up artist, preparing her fabulous transformation, with fairy ears and eyebrow fading included. Katy Perry took the characterization to the letter and to show off realistic ears they had to make a custom prosthesis.

Katy Perry has been as in love with her characterization as we are and He has not been able to resist publishing numerous photos and videos in which he shows how good it has been for him to be Tinker Bell for a few hours.

The artist had already represented other Disney characters during the broadcast of the same program. In ‘American Idol’ it is a tradition that each year a gala is dedicated to this universe. In 2018 she represented Snow White and in 2019 she repeated the experience becoming Ursula from ‘The Little Mermaid’. We are already anxiously awaiting his next characterization.