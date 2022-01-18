The controversial cover of Cruz Azul with which he lights the match against Luis Romo

the duel of Blue Cross against Monterrey was far from wanting one rematch after the last two goals, both in the CONCACAF Champions League, as in the last tournament in the MX League, because the meeting that is to come took nostalgic overtones and another type of ‘revenge’ for the new player with whom the scratched: louis romo.

And it is that the date that was marked on the calendar is only four days away from dispute, the Day 3 in which The Machine will meet again with one of his latest idols, one of the pillars in the conquest of the ninth star, who even put his signature to one of the two goals with which he defeated Santos in the Grand Final.

Thus, the situation did not go unnoticed. Blue Cross, well from The Ferris Wheel they began to warm up the match against Rayados with a special cover on their social networks, which caused a stir among the cement Hobby, since as protagonists they are Luis Romo and Carlos Rodriguez.

It should be noted that the cement fans did not take the departure of Luis Romo of the Machine, since the Sinaloan contention ensured that sI would only leave the club if it was to go to Europe, However, he agreed to enter the exchange with Rayados, with which he arrived Charlie Rodriguez to the team led by John Reynoso, and he directed by Javier Aguirre, thanks to the better salary they offered him in the north.