The CNBV fines Lala, HSBC, Scotiabank, Accendo Banco and Santander with 22 million pesos

For Accendo Banco, which lost his license in september In the past, the CNBV determined three fines that together amount to 3.14 million pesos. The reasons for these sanctions are for not building risk reserves in 2016, for omitting deferred tax estimates in its accounting, as well as not developing internal control.

Scotiabank received three fines that together amount to 1.03 million pesos. The reasons for the authority were that in 2018, the bank failed to establish a risk assessment methodology in prevention of operations with money of illicit origin and financing of terrorism in 2018, while in 2017 it presented its financial reports extemporaneously.

In the case of Santander Mexico, two fines for 414,670 pesos were imposed: one for not notifying the authority of operational failures and another for not providing information within the established dates.

The Popular Financial Society (Sofipo) We Believe You received 22 fines that together amount to 8 million pesos.

The CNBV reported that these sanctions are for not having automated systems that help prevent money laundering, such as changing the unusual transactional behavior of their clients, not identifying the real owner of their clients’ money, and omission of client information. .

The CNBV also imposed eight fines on Fundación Dondé, which together amounted to 6.9 million pesos, for failing to create preventive reserves in 2016, for failing to comply with liquidity ratios and for not providing information within the term established by the authority.