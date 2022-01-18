the cinema is full of nostalgia

If you have gone to cinema this christmas surely you will have found on the billboard with films that you did not know but that you have heard about at some time. names like ‘Matrix’ or ‘Ghostbusters’ that are part of the history of cinema but that return to surprise young viewers with its sequels, to which are also added new installments of sagas What ‘Spiderman’ or ‘The King’s Man’ or remakes such as ‘West Side Story’.

With so many old titles on the big screen, it is inevitable to have the feeling that original ideas are running out and that the Cinema industry prefer to play it safe don’t look for risks. It is true that not in all cases we speak of the typical ‘remake’ in which an old movie and a new version is shot with the same story and the same characters, but many of the films currently in theaters derive in some way from others that were once very successful.

Movie classics from the 80s and 90s

It is the case of ‘Matrix’, trilogy of Wachowski sisters that caused a furor to late 90s and in which Neo, its main character, realizes that his life takes place inside a computer program controlled by machines which are the ones that dominate the real world. The fourth installment of the saga, ‘Matrix Resurrections’, tells us what has become of the protagonists of the saga and the world of humans after the end of the third film.





Something similar happens with ‘Ghostbusters’, another cinematographic classic in which comedy is mixed with science fiction. East mid 80’s big hit has been different adaptations over the years and even a ‘remake’ in female version in 2016. Your new chapter ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, keeps connection with the original film.

a matter of nostalgia

As explained Carlos Gurpegui, film critic and audiovisual producer, «remakes and sagas obey the philosopher’s stone of nostalgia, in which the audiences of now are added together with their mothers and fathers». Without going any further, affirms the also member of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, “on the series ‘Stranger Things’ many are done tributes, as in the case of ‘The endless story’, delighting both generations.

Nostalgia is one of the main reasons that today’s cinema looks to the past. A clear example for Gurpegui is the new ‘Spiderman’ movie‘, one of the blockbusters this Christmas, «melting deliveries and recreating in self-tributes» to the delight of his fans. “This is a tape. to see on the big screen, not at home,” says the expert, who remembers that his premiere “Echoed up to Fornite for the collaboration of your brand.





Lack of ideas in Hollywood

However, after the barrage of fried foods also hides the Lack of creativity of the industry of Hollywood, as well as the increasing success of on-demand television platforms type Netflix as an entertainment option.

In this sense, the academic points out that “everyone knows about the crisis of ideas that Hollywood is going through”, as shown by the fact that in last decades has been the mexican cinema, with directors like Guillermo del Toro or Alfonso Cuarón, the one that most oscar awards It has been carried. “The narrative laboratory and new plots has moved to the world of fiction series and there we are, with a a la carte consumption where the series is to the novel what the film is to the story»Gurpegui maintains.

The culture of the series

Is episodic culture of the series also feeds the saga phenomenon, going from the trilogies to the real ones filmic universes that span decades. “Sometimes pleasantly surprising, as in the case of ‘The King’s Man’», says the producer, for whom his third installment now on the bill is “cleverly new” and “drink from the fountains of others like ‘007’ or ‘Mission Impossible’».





As for the remakes, Gurpegui indicates that they are «stories that tend to have perpetual universal plots, with a new treatment”, as is the case of the new ‘West Side Story’ from steven spielberg, who has achieved Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical Film.

More premieres: the return of ‘Scream’

Halfway between the saga and the ‘remake’, last Friday came to theaters ‘Scream 5’, 25 years after its first installment, teenage horror product of the deceased Wes Craven, whose script faithfully follows the postulates of the master of the genre (Craven IS also director of mythical sagas such as that of Freddy Krueguer).

The trick to become a new blockbuster? According to Carlos Gurpegui, “repeat the same ingredients of its success and of course, keep the increased number of performers from previous parts. ‘Don’t mess with the original and expect the unexpected,’ he said wisely in his fourth part”.