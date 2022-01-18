The best non-animated movies of the 80s on Disney +

In a glorious era for family movies, Disney brings you must-see classics.

The arrival of the platform Disney to our country was a revolution in the world of streaming, both for the amount of content that was made available to the user, such as the possibility of enjoying content that dates back decades ago in time, in addition, of course, to being able to enjoy the current premieres of Marvel, both in series and in movies, from the comfort of the sofa at home. On this occasion, we got sentimental, especially those of us who already have several decades behind us, and we bring you the best selection of cinema of the decade of the 80’s.

You will see that our list of recommendations, which we recommend go from time to time since it will go updating Over time, it has a wide variety of genres, with what we believe we have managed to gather movies for all tastes and audiences.

If you want nostalgia, Disney+ is the perfect place to go

Whether you enjoy with science fiction classics, as is the wonderful and ahead of its time Tron, as if you want a family comedy to enjoy the weekend, how can it be Honey, I have shrunk the children, Disney+ puts at your disposal a perfect selection of movie theater of the decade of the 80’s.

Darling, I shrunk the kids

1,2,3…Splash

Who cheated on roger rabbit?

tron

Willow

Partners and Hounds

Big

Three men and a baby

Darling, I shrunk the kids

The 80s and 90s They were essential to understand the family cinema in the entertainment industry. Is film, available in Disney+, It’s one of the most beloved classics by the little ones of the house in those years, since it combined comedy, adventure and suspense. When the dad of a curious family, inventor of those who do not have much fame, he manages to make his machine for shrinking living and inert organisms will have the bad luck use it for the first time, by mistake, with their children and with the neighbors children. Thereafter, a race against the clock to return their original state, but wants them to be fodder for fearsome enemies.

Year: 1989

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 93 minutes

1,2,3…Splash

It’s not going to be any kind of coincidence, but the 80’s were a time of discovery of actors and will be Tom Hanks one of the great protagonists, as well as having a leading role in this film, where he plays a young who ran into small with a mysterious marine woman and that, years later, they meet again. When the woman in question reappears at the feet of the Statue of Liberty, a wallet in your possession will take you to meet again with Allen and start a love story and surprises that you never imagined.

Year: 1984

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 109 minutes

Who cheated on roger rabbit?

Robert Zemeckis, the director of Back to the Future, signs one of the most groundbreaking movies of the decade of the 80’s, this being a funny and fun tribute to the most classical era Hollywood and to film noir. The story is set in the city of Los Angeles around the year 1947, with a plot that revolves around a private detective named Eddie Valiant, who investigate the murder from a well-known businessman. The prime suspect is an animated character named Roger Rabbitwho denies committing the crime. While the entanglements do not stop happening, the woman of the eccentric rabbit, the explosive Jessica Rabbitenters the scene to become the center of attention.

Year: 1988

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 103 minutes

tron

Is american movie from 1982, available at Disney+, belongs to the genus Science fiction and is written and directed by Steven Lisberger. With the prominence of Jeff Bridges, the plot of the film follows the protagonist, Kevin Flynn, a programmer of computers and developer of video games of the company ENCOM. Flynn ends up being teleported within a virtual world inside a computer with Master Control Program. There you must look for evidence of the illegal activities that are being carried out in the company, while faces machine in attractions arcade games.

Year: 1982

Genre: science fiction

Approximate duration: 96 minutes

Willow

When two Hollywood greats, as they were the producer george lucas and the manager Ron Howard, join forces, wonders arise from the fantastic cinema how is this movie from the 80s, where we can see a humble farmer, embodied by the mythical Warwick Davis, who must emerge as unexpected hero for save a baby’s life, a newborn who is wanted by a tyrannical queen, whose only intention is to get it by all means, kill it and, in this way, take over the world. By the way, this movie will have a continuation in form of Serie soon, at the time of writing the article.

Year: 1988

Genre: fantasy

Approximate duration: 126 minutes

Partners and Hounds

We return with infinity Tom Hanks, this time in the role of a organized police, in addition to maniac order, which in the course of an investigation will end up having to provisionally adopt the victim’s dog of a heinous crime. When the dog puts upside downliterally the Turner’s life, he will discover that order can be combined with a more active life, while Hooch, the dog, will end up becoming a key part of the investigation and it will be done A hole at heart of Turner himself. Disney+ has premiered the continuation of this movie in a fun and entertaining way TV series, set in the same place and with protagonists who pick up the witness of the originals.

Year: 1989

Genre: fantasy

Approximate duration: 99 minutes

Big

Tom Hanks, who has never known the word evil when interpreting a character in the cinema, offers us one of the best comedies of the late 20th century, supported by an extraordinary script, which tells us, by way of fable compressed, the story of a child who wants to be an adult and he can think of no better thing than to ask a strange machine at the fair in his city. The next day, Josh must dealing with a body that is not yours and you will discover that, perhaps, the life about which the grown-ups complain so much funnier than i thought.

Year: 1988

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 104 minutes

Three men and a baby

We are facing one of the most mythical comedies of this decade, available at Disney+where we will meet three single friends, who share an apartment in New York City. peter is architect, michael is cartoonist and Jack is actor. While Jack is shooting a movie in Turkey, his colleagues receive a surprise curious, someone has left a baby at your door. The little girl is called Mary And it is Jack’s daughteralthough he knows nothing about it. Peter and Michael must take care of the baby and they realize how difficult this task can be.

Year: 1987

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 102 minutes

