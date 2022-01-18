the author of ‘Pig’ will deal with the new film of the John Krasinski franchise

‘Pig’ was one of the sensations of last season. Michael Sarnoski’s first film will arrive in Spain in May, but the young filmmaker is already preparing his assault on the industry directing the third installment of ‘A quiet place’.

another quiet place

Even though Jeff Nichols was the first choice, after the departure of the director ‘Take Shelter’ director Paramount Pictures has moved quickly looking for a replacement, and it looks like ‘Pig’ director Michael Sarnoski is about to helm the next yet-untitled installment in the quiet franchise. In addition Sarnoski would also be in charge of the script.

There is hardly any information about the film, only that it would not be a third part, but a spin-off based on an idea by John Krasinski, director and (almost) star of the first two films. The hope is that this film will help set a cinematic universe for the franchise where the studio can establish itself in the next few years. It is also known that, although it is not ruled out, it is likely that Emily Blunt and Krasinski will not repeat their roles in this installment.

Michael Bay will return to produce through Platinum Dunes along with Krasinski. ‘A quiet place 2’, the first exclusive post-pandemic theatrical release, debuted to $57 million and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. ‘Pig’, which put Sarnoski on the map of new directors, caught everyone’s attention thanks to the stellar role of Nicolas Cage.