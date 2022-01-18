The Andalusian Film Academy awards its first Carmen de Honor Award to Antonio Banderas









The Andalusian Film Academy awards its Carmen de Honor Award to the Andalusian actor, director and producer Antonio Banderas (1960) in the first edition of the Andalusian film awards, which will be held on January 30 at the Cervantes Theater in his native Malaga and whose gala will be broadcast on Canal Sur TV at 9:30 p.m.

The board of directors of the Andalusian Film Academy has decided to award its Honor Award to Antonio Banderas for considering him “an unbeatable ambassador of Andalusia and its brightest values: tenacity, talent and generosity”.

With more than a hundred credits as a performer, Banderas has been able to function professionally and naturally on both sides of the Atlantic, combining more authorial projects of European cinematography with others made in Hollywood.

“Antonio Banderas has always exercised his vocation with professionalism and a unique gaze that Pedro Almodóvar, a fundamental filmmaker for his career, defined as full of passion and desire”, the Academy highlighted.

Nominated for an Oscar, Banderas has triumphed in Cannes, Berlin or New York, receiving awards such as the title of Favorite Son of Andalusia, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, the Donostia Award or the Honoris Causa of the universities of Malaga. , Pennsylvania or Dickinson College.

Banderas has been a symbol of the new Spanish cinema and of the most international success, working with some of the most outstanding directors inside and outside our borders (Almodóvar, Fernando Trueba, Steven Spielberg, Terrence Malick, Steven Soderbergh or Alan Parker) and always accompanied by some of the biggest stars in the world like Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Melanie Griffith, Penélope Cruz, Paz Vega or Sylvester Stallone.

If at the end of the 20th century it triumphed with some of the most outstanding titles of the moment, such as ‘Philadelphia’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Shrek’, ‘Evita’ or ‘The Mask of Zorro’, in this century it has with the adaptations of the most popular video games (‘Uncharted’), some of the most important action and adventure sagas of recent decades (‘Indiana Jones’, ‘The Mercenaries’) or one of the most memorable animation characters of the recent times (‘Puss in Boots’).

On the occasion of his Goya of Honour, Banderas admitted that “everything I have I owe to my profession, which I would prefer to call a vocation. But much more important than this, I owe him not so much what I have, but what I am. Life as an adventure, or perhaps as a game. I have always liked the word play, even to define my task as an actor, director or producer”.

After his success as a performer, he directed his first fiction feature film, ‘Locos en Alabama’, in the United States and, in 2006, ‘El camino de los ingleses’, with Mario Casas, Raúl Arévalo, Félix Gómez and Alberto Amarilla. He has produced two animated feature films, ‘The Lost Lynx’ and ‘Justin and the Sword of Courage’, and a short film, ‘The Lady and Death’, nominated for an Oscar, in addition to the science fiction films ‘3 Days’ (F. Javier Gutiérrez) or ‘Automata’ (Gabe Ibáñez) or the series ‘This American Housewife’ and the television program ‘Escena en Blanco & Negro’.

He currently chairs the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and plays the role of Robert in Company, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, which he stars in and directs in Malaga, after settling back in his hometown.

The profile of Antonio Banderas would be incomplete if the profoundly human character of his personality, his solidarity with the most disadvantaged and the undying commitment to his land were not added to his professional successes.

‘Alegría and ‘Sevillanas de Brooklyn’, with 11 nominations, are the two productions with the most options in the first edition of the Carmen Awards, followed by ‘The black stain’ and ‘Operation Shrimp’, with nine; ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ and ‘Life was that’, with eight.

You may also like