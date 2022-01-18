THE ADDICTIVE HORROR SERIES THAT SEEKS TO THRONE “DARK” AND “STRANGER THINGS”

Fiction is growing in the public’s preferences since its premiere a few days ago.

Mamoudou Athie is the protagonist of “File 81”

For a few days, without any promotion, a series has been growing in the preferences of the public that watches streaming. Is about file 81, a fiction that mixes terror and drama, in a disturbing plot with cults, witches and demons that is already among the most viewed on Netflix.

The series follows in the footsteps of two others produced by the same platform that were successful, such as the German Dark and the popular Stranger things. In both, the mixture of horror, fantasy and dramatic stories made the difference.

Mamoudou Athie, as Dan Turner, in “File 81”

What is “File 81” about?

the plot of file 81 follows the life of Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a film restorer from New York who is hired by an unknown company to do a job: repair, classify and digitize a series of tapes that were damaged in an apartment building fire.

To do so, Dan must stay in a place specially prepared to carry out the work, far from Manhattan, where he will have all the technical support to carry it out.

Dina Shihabi, as Melody Pendras, in “Archvo 81”

Day by day, as he watches more tapes, the protagonist begins to develop a particular connection with Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), the girl who recorded them. Then, the past, the present and the future will mix in a dark climate that thickens until a devastating end.

What is the origin of File 81

Like Homecoming, the series Julia Roberts worked on, file 81 is based on a fictional podcast series recounting ritual horror stories with an emphasis on tape-finding, a genre known as found footage.

Created by Dan Powell and Marc Sollinger in 2016, the episodes met with unanimous critical reception: The New York Times, for example, called it “groundbreaking” and Nerdist included it in a list of the 10 horror fiction podcasts “to watch.” follow your dreams”.