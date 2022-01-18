The 10 most heavy metal Billie Eilish songs according to specialists

billie eilish He is one of the biggest stars today. At her young age, the singer-songwriter is already the recipient of a handful of Grammys and is among the most listened to in contemporary music. One of the keys to the success of the Los Angeles native is her unique and more than original style. Although his music could be classified as pop, the truth is that he offers an eclectic proposal, with sounds that come from different genres and move away from the mainstream. Among the generic flashes that can be identified in his music is metal, even if it is not registered on a first listen or the artist is not included within the genre strictly.

On the one hand, Billie has an aesthetic that is very close to that of metal: with her old green hair, the big jackets and her declared fanaticism for Rob Zombie, drew attention in the pop world for not being the typical star who undresses in her videos or in which her sexualization predominates from her wardrobe. But on a sound level, Eilish’s music includes a lot of deep, distorted bass, which also carries over into her voice, often as a whisper.

Photo: Billie Eilish’s Facebook

The inclusions of electronic elements also contain strong distortions, as is the chorus of “You Should See Me In a Crown”. Another song that shows its relationship with this music is “Oxytocin”, which shows a dark environment, and to this are added many of the lyrics of the 20-year-old artist, who is encouraged to deal with issues such as mental illness or toxic relationships.

Next, we leave you a list curated by The Pit of 10 Billie Eilish Songs That Prove She’s Related To Metal More Than It Seems.

10. “Xanny”- When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

9. “Bad Guy”- When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

8. “I Didn’t Change My Number” – Happier Than Ever

7. “NDA” – Happier Than Ever

6. “Copycat” – Don’t Smile At Me

5. “Bury a Friend” – When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

4. “Oxytocin” – Happier Than Ever

3. “Therefore I Am” – Happier Than Ever

2. “All the Good Girls Go To Hell” – When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

1.”You Should See Me in a Crown” – When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?