The 10 Best Romantic Movies Whether You Love The Genre Or Hate It – Movie News

Animations, great epics, peculiar stories… Here is the atypical list made up of the votes of SensaCine users.





The romantic genre can accommodate all kinds of stories. From dramas larger than life itself to funny stories of overcoming. From animation films for the whole family to tragedies. From successful musicals to productions where you will be all the time wiping your tears. Love is everywhere and in the cinema it takes many different forms.

This list of best romantic movies composed by the ratings of the users of SensaCinema It is the best example that in the genre there are proposals for everyone and if you declare yourself totally against this type of film, perhaps it is because you have not found the one that best suits you. Check out this list of recommendations, see which streaming platform it’s available on, and enjoy an afternoon of romantic stories. Gooey or not, that’s up to you.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Is Forrest Gump a movie that could belong to the romantic genre? Of course, Robert Zemeckis’s film houses one of the most beautiful love stories in cinema. The Forrest (Tom Hanks) and Jenny (Robin Wright) thing is not one of those impossible dramas or ‘now yes, now no’ relationships that are usually seen in this type of tape. Theirs is something more authentic, intimate and honest. They truly love and care about each other, but decide to go their own way in life.

If you want to spend the afternoon with a bumpy love and the tireless effort of its protagonists to keep the relationship afloat, perhaps you should not choose Forrest Gump. If, on the other hand, you’re willing to spend two hours and 20 minutes watching Hollywood’s most honorable leading man and his beloved Jenny, go ahead.

can be seen in: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Movistar +

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991)

The passing of the years has caused many to consider whether Beauty and the Beast should appear in such a list. Yes, there is a love relationship between the protagonists, but in what way? The rapprochement between Beauty and Beast occurs when she is locked up by him in the castle and is almost forced by the rest of the inhabitants to help solve the prince’s curse. It is a relationship that starts off on the wrong foot, to say the least.

Debates aside, a Walt Disney animated movie is always a good plan. Let’s try not to delve into the events and enjoy ‘What a feast!’ once again.

can be seen in: Disney+

‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939)

if you catch gone With the Wind looking forward, you will find yourself with a very pleasant movie session. This is one of the great movies in Hollywood history, with its vast sets, horrible tragedies and, of course, exciting love stories. There is plenty of room for it, since it is 3 hours and 58 minutes long. Nothing that doesn’t last a season of the latest Netflix series, by the way.

Eighty years after its release, it remains the biggest box office hit in history – adjusted for inflation – and frequently appears on lists of the best Hollywood movies. There is no self-respecting movie buff who has not enjoyed an afternoon of the great Scarlett O’Hara.

can be seen in: HBO Max

‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

From the epicness of gone With the Wind We move on to Tim Burton’s peculiar vision of love. In Edward Scissorhands we find a humanoid robot in the style of the Frankenstein creature that has scissors instead of hands. Despite being a machine, his heart is bigger than any of his neighbors and he is full of feelings.

Despite its ‘Burtonian’ aesthetic, Edward Scissorhands could easily be one of the most romantic movies on the list. The beautiful relationship between Edward and Kim goes beyond their condition as a machine or a human being and that is where the most important message of the film is. You don’t have to stick to appearances.

can be seen in: Disney+

‘Pride and Prejudice (Pride and Prejudice)’ (2005)

Here we delve into what could be the core of the romantic genre: the great Jane Austen. The writer’s work has given rise to a good handful of adaptations – most highly valued – and has made us dream of the British bourgeoisie and its beautiful mansions on more than one occasion. For users of SensaCinema, the best opportunity to approach your work is with pride and prejudice, Joe Wright’s 2005 version.

In it, Keira Knightley plays Lizzy, the most cheerful and daring of the Bennet sisters, and Matthew Macfadyen plays Mr. Darcy, considered one of the greatest leading men in romantic literature. Between them arises a relationship full of pride and prejudice -hence the title- because of their social differences.

can be seen in: Netflix

‘Titanic’ (1997)

One of the greatest maritime tragedies can also give rise to one of the great love stories of cinema. We know that the Titanic sank that early morning in April 1912, and why not believe that there could have been a Jack and a Rose who fell deeply in love in a matter of days and lived through the fateful outcome together?

The good thing about James Cameron’s film is that in its first half it has that romantic part for those who are looking for their dose of love and then it becomes a catastrophe film where we see the sinking of the ocean liner in great detail. Without forgetting, of course, there is the love between the protagonists and their damn table.

can be seen in:Disney+

‘Noah’s Diary’ (2004)

Tragedies, historical dramas, animation films… And now it’s one of the totems of romantic movies. If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ve no doubt seen Noa’s diary. It is an adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks, a teacher in these parts, so the original material already started from a good base. While other films based on the writer’s work have gone unnoticed, the chemistry that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams exude here has made it a favorite of many.

If you need a shot of love and tears, Noa’s diary is the perfect movie to watch this afternoon.

can be seen in: Movistar+

‘La La Land’ (2016)

A love letter to pursue your dreams, to the city of Los Angeles and to the relationship between the protagonists at the same time. Director Damien Chazelle performs at La La Land a musical about the artistic aspirations of two young men. She wants to be an actress. He is a jazz pianist. They know that the road is hard, but in between they will know love. Together, they will join the constant competition that is show business and will have to overcome tough obstacles.

It swept the box office after its premiere in 2016 and also in awards, although moonlit snatched the statuette for Best Film – do you remember the gala of the wrong envelope? well that-. Again, Ryan Gosling gives an excellent performance, this time with Emma Stone.

can be seen in: Netflix and Movistar+

Corpse Bride (2004)

Interestingly, another Tim Burton movie appears in the list of the best romantic movies according to users. And that the director is not, precisely, one of the great figures of the genre. However, a quick glance at his filmography is enough to realize that he has a tender little heart. In Corpse Bride explores again the ins and outs of love and tells us a beautiful story between two worlds.

Victor Van Dort loses his temper at the rehearsal for his wedding to Victoria. To prevent it from happening again, he goes into the woods and recites his vows in the solitude of the night. With such bad luck that he recites them to the corpse of a woman who is waiting patiently for the love of her life. Victor is transported to the underworld, where his new, undead wife lives.

can be seen in: HBOMax

‘Two meters from you’ (2019)

If you are looking for a movie to cry, two meters from you it’s made for you. Starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, the film tells how two 17-year-old teenagers fall madly in love. Nothing new around here, right? The problem is that they suffer from cystic fibrosis and cannot be within two meters of each other. If they catch some disease, they can die without anyone being able to do anything about it.

A tearful story that could stay there, but everything changes when you discover that it is based on real events. Specifically, in the case of Dalton and Katie Prager, two young people who decided to go all out.

It can be rented at: Rakuten TV, Apple TV+. Microsoft, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

