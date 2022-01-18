‘Terminator’ Reboot Uses Horror Like ‘Halloween’ Reboot

the saga terminator going to reset, as if it were a computer, with the new Terminator 7 -still without official title-. As we told you a few months ago, the new film will be focused on terror, betting on a dark tone, full of gory and with more tints of slasher what of block buster of action Considering the amount of failures that the license has accumulated in recent years, terminator It seems that it will focus on imitating one of the most recent success formulas in the genre: Halloween.

terminator It’s a mess of sequels and chronologies: we have to stop

terminator has gone from bad to worse as far as sequels are concerned. After completing a trilogy with a very poor third part, in 2009, the saga tried to look at the future of the war against the machines with Terminator: Salvation, exploiting the post-apocalyptic setting after Skynet’s success in doomsday. Then, due to the failure at the box office of the film starring Christian Bale, an attempt was made to bring back the original style of time travel and calculated murders with Terminator: Genesis, which also did not conquer anyone despite having Emilia Clarke in the cast. Later, with james cameron in the lead and Tim Miller in the direction, came Terminator: Dark Fate, which was another blow and left the saga touched and sunk.





There were big plans and its role as a sequel has even been debated, but those responsible for the saga have wanted to look the other way and start from scratch. The reason? The chronology is a mess, there are too many sequels and different time lines and people don’t know what to expect today. The original science fiction horror film in 1984, The Terminator was a hit with both audiences and critics alike, quickly becoming a cult classic thanks to its well-shot scenes and memorable main villain, a cyborg who relentlessly pursues his victims. James Cameron got many to rethink the genre slasher, and now, many, many years later, it is the genre slasher the one who holds out his hand.

The new movies in the saga Halloween by David Gordon are the perfect example for terminator

The movies of Halloween followed a similar path to the saga terminator, with a license full of sequels, chronologies and own subsagas, each one of his father and his mother. For years, directors and producers managed to keep putting out installments that varied little or not at all from the movie formula. John Carpenter. But the restart Halloween 2018 by the director David GordonGreen saved the ballot by ignoring absolutely everything after the Halloween 1978, directly continuing the first film. He returned to the origins, the original formula was cemented and it was decided to update the tropes that made the film a box office success.





“ Forget the confusing chronology and time travel: The Terminator must return to slasher and horror

The movies of terminator gradually fell apart at the box office due to their complicated timeline, its crosses, impossible time travel and its plot inconsistency. The choice of Halloween of 2018 as an example to follow simplify the history of the series, since it will have a clean and full of possibilities, right where the first two films left off, completely ignoring the subsequent mess. The confusing and contradictory continuity is over, we have to go back to the origins slasher of Cameron’s first film, betting on terror and trying that the tension and the brutal deaths, as well as the incessant persecution of the T-800, gue everything.





And what do we do with John Connor? And with the villain? And Arnold Schwarzenegger?

bring the new terminator back to John Connor? A good question. The savior and leader of the Resistance against Skynet and its tyranny has been the linchpin of many sequels and sequels after. Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In the first two movies, the machines were trying to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and later to John Connor (Edward Furlong), with the heroes avoiding the impending apocalypse related to the rise of artificial intelligences. Although the sequels explored other aspects of Connor and even the dark future of humanity, perhaps this reboot has to find a way to change the story or make it more attractive. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, tried to follow the story of a homeless teenage John Connor, hidden in the streets after the death of his mother, looking for a way to survive without attracting attention. Could this be adapted with an actor already in his old age or maturity?





the saga terminator is the story of the Connors and their role in the future of the human resistance against the machines, as well as a constant evolution of the machines sent to the past by sky net to assassinate them. At first we had the T-800, which later will be rescheduled in the first sequel to elude the T-1000, a more lethal version. Over the decades, robots became more and more complex, boasting impossible tricks, more aggressive looks, and questionable designs. None managed to surpass the liquid metal. They were too complicated, so going back to the simplicity of the terminator original from 1984, it has to be imperative. No weird or very modern cyborgs. The T-800 remains iconic and functional. An artificial being capable of relentlessly pursuing its target.

“ The original model, with the permission of the T-1000, remains an iconic and terrifying villain





On the aspect of the cyborg we have another diatribe. The T-800 is Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is more: the saga is Arnold Schwarzenegger in all its meaning. If you decide to return to the origins, you will have to find a way to include the Austrian in some way, as was done with the aspect of Michael Myers or Leatherface, iconic faces of cinema and their respective licenses. Although the decision to reinterpret the formula also implies transforming the villain, it is impossible to think of terminator without his star. In any case, restarting terminator, which will have the structure of a thriller slasher, will have to be reprogrammed to maintain a balance between gore, action and tension.



