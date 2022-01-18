Surprising! Cardi B wants to tattoo her son’s name on her face

U.S-. Cardi-B He surprised his fans again with a new confession on social networks. The rapper went to Twitter on Sunday night, January 16 to share that he is “close” to getting his son’s name tattooed on his face. The artist and her husband Offset they welcomed their baby boy in September, though they have yet to reveal his name.

“Randomly but… I’m 1% close to getting my son’s name tattooed on my face… I really want to!” she informed them. Cardi-B to his followers through Twitter. The tweet comes just a few days after the rapper shared a sweet video on her Instagram stories. Instagram in which Offset spent time with the baby. “He is mean to me. He wants to be witty with his dad,” she wrote in the clip.

In the video, Offset she gently cradled her 4-month-old son as the little one reached out and touched his dad’s face. In the following story Instagram, Cardi-B gave an update on the baby and said he hasn’t been on his best behavior. “So today, this one here, has not been a good boy. He woke up an hour earlier than usual,” the rapper said.

Since the birth of his son, Cardi-B He has not stopped happily sharing the little one’s achievements. Earlier this month he celebrated the baby’s four months and announced something incredible. “This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in Jesus Christ name. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday, “said the rapper surprised by the event.

“I was like, ‘You love mom, okay?’ And then I asked him again: ‘Do you love mom?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even as a baby sound. It was like, ‘Yeah.’ This is crazy. I don’t know if this is normal. This shit is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something,” the rapper said. Cardi-B Y Offset They are also parents to 3-year-old Kulture.