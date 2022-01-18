Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is already a 15-year-old teenager (photos) | Famous

On April 29, 2005, it was the first time that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes appeared together in a public event, it was the David di Donatello awards in Rome.

A year later, the actor starred in his famous episode of euphoria during the Oprah Winfrey talk show, in which he declared his deep love for the star of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ (1998-2003).

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split

On April 18, 2006, the celebrity couple became the parents of a girl they named Suri and in November of that same year they married in Italy.

However, six years later the couple separated and since then, each has gone his own way.

It is Katie who has full custody of Suri Cruise and the two are often seen strolling through the streets (always very fashionable).

Suri Cruise is already 15 years old

After the divorce, Katie Holmes moved to New York to give her daughter a more “normal” life and thus keep her out of the public eye. Of course, being the descendant of two popular Hollywood stars, Suri is a target of the paparazzi.

The cameras have captured the teenager in the most normal outings for young people of her age; from going out for ice cream with her school friends, to being photographed taking a walk with her famous mom or maternal grandparents.

In addition, Suri Cruise’s looks cause a sensation because many compare her style with that of her mother, since they are the perfect combination of comfort and New York modernity.

And it is that as a child she was known for being one of the young women with the most expensive wardrobes among the children of celebrities, because in each outing she was photographed with super feminine dresses from designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgo Armani, Donatella Versace or Burberry.

The luxurious school of Suri Cruise

Regarding her education, the young woman attends Avenues: The World School, an exclusive private school that teaches basic education classes and even Grade 12 adolescents, the equivalent of the 3rd year of High School in some Latin American countries.

The first campus opened in September 2012 in New York City in the Chelsea neighborhood. There the actress pays around $56,400 a year.

At the moment Suri has not expressed any desire to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents.

Of course, if she changes her mind, surely her mother would support her unconditionally, because in 2020 Katie confessed in an interview with ‘InStyle’ that she always seeks to empower her and make her independent.

“I always wanted Suri to feel empowered. I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed to throw it. She wanted for her to create things instead of having things done to her. That way she was always in charge.”