Successfully transplanted a pig heart into a human

The medicine begins 2022 reaching a new milestone, for the first time it has been achieved successfully transplant a pig heart into a human. The patient, a 57-year-old man, had terminal heart disease, so this genetically modified organ was his last hope. Three days after the operation, the recipient is in good condition and under medical surveillance. If his good progress is confirmed, the operation opens up a new range of possibilities for all patients suffering from the shortage of human organs available for transplants.

historical surgery it took more than eight hours and was successfully performed last Friday at the University of Maryland UMSOM Medical Center. “This organ transplant demonstrated for the first time that a genetically modified animal heart can function as a human heart without an immediate rejection by the body”, highlight the doctors who intervened in the operation.

According to the American institution, the transplant of a pig’s heart “was the only option available to the patient”, since several hospitals had ruled out the possibility of doing a conventional transplant. “It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last option,” said the patient, David Bennet, a day before surgery, who will be carefully monitored over the coming days and weeks to determine if the transplant provides life-saving benefits. .



The ultimate solution to eradicate organ shortage?

“It has been a revolutionary surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. There simply are not enough human donor hearts available to fill the long list of potential recipients,” says Bartley P. Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into the patient. In the same sense, Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the xenotransplantation program (from animals to humans) of the university, is shown: “If it works, then there will be an endless supply of these organs for suffering patients.”

The problem with this type of operation is that the patient’s body quickly rejects the animal organs. Xenotransplantation was first tried in the 1980s, but was largely abandoned after the case of Stephanie Fae Beauclair (known as Baby Fae) at Loma Linda University (California). The baby, who was born with a fatal heart condition, received a baboon heart transplant and died a month after the procedure due to immune system rejection of the transplanted heart.



Why was a pig heart transplant authorized?

In Bennett’s case, the difference from previous xenotransplantation is that surgeons used the heart of a pig that had been genome-edited to remove a sugar from the cells responsible for almost immediate organ rejection. Genes that scientists believe may facilitate organ acceptance were also inserted into the edit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the emergency authorization for surgery on New Year’s Eve through its expanded access (compassionate use) provision. A mechanism used when an experimental medical product, in this case the genetically modified pig heart, is the only option available to a patient facing a serious or life-threatening medical condition. Permission to proceed was granted in the hope of saving the patient’s life.

“This is the culmination of years of very complicated research to perfect this technique in animals with survival times in excess of nine months. The FDA used our data and the data from the experimental pig to authorize transplantation in a patient with heart disease in a terminal stage who had no other treatment options,” explains Mohiuddin, who believes that the successful procedure has provided valuable information to help the medical community improve a method that can save lives in future patients.

Revivicor, a Blacksburg-based regenerative medicine company, provided the genetically modified pig to UMSOM’s xenotransplantation lab. On the morning of the transplant surgery, the surgical team led by Griffith and Mohiuddin removed the pig’s heart and placed it in the XVIVO Heart Box perfusion device, a machine that preserves the heart until surgery.

The physician-scientists also used a new drug in conjunction with conventional anti-rejection drugs, which are designed to suppress the immune system and prevent the body from rejecting the foreign organ. The new drug used is an experimental compound made by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.