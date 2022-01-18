Stormi and Chicago, daughters of the Kardashians, celebrated their birthday with a party that would pay your mortgage

A luxurious and fun birthday party was the one they recently celebrated Kylie Jenner Y kim kardashian to celebrate the fourth birthday of their daughters stormy and chicago -respectively-, a joint celebration that included the Barbie and LOL Surprise theme.

went through Instagram where Kylie showed off the celebration through several publications and released the details of the meeting that took place last Saturday, January 15, in which it was possible to see that they threw the house out the window.

the massive Birthday Party took place at Aunt Kylie’s house, which was complemented by a extensive wall art. While Chicago’s birth date fell on the day, Stormi’s is actually the February 1stHowever, the Kardashian-Jenner family took the opportunity to celebrate both at once.

DETAILS AND INDIVIDUALS OF THE THEME PARTY

The place was completely pink and had a multicolored ball pool, an endless variety of pink, blue and metallic balloons, personalized cookies, a Ice cream truck, huge candy jars, a toilet for paint faces and two birthday cakes different ones, one for Chicago and one for Stormi, who seemed to be having the time of their lives.

for your big day, Chicago wore an all-pink outfit, including a hot pink coat, while Stormi opted for purple. The party seemed to be just for families, with cousins ​​Dream and True enjoying some face paint, little brother Psalm jumping in the ball pit, and older sister North West sporting a bucket hat.

For her part, Kim Kardashian shared some images behind the party, in which she included the sign “Stormi & Chicago FOUREVER”, which welcomed the guests, as well as the personalized illustrations of the birthday girls and LOL Surprise dolls.

In addition to Kylie and Kim, the aunt Khloe Kardashian He also gave his followers countless moments of the meeting with his followers through Instagram Stories.

AN UNEXPECTED GUEST?

Amid the joy and happiness of the celebration, an unexpected guest was seen at the party: Kim’s ex-husband, kanye-west, because apparently it was present, since appeared standing next to Kris Jenner in a video that Atiana De La Hoya, stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared through Instagram Stories.

And not only that, but the interpreter of “Praise God”, 44, was also seen holding Chicago while hitting a pink piñata with a “4” on it. It is important to mention that apart from Chicago, the former couple also share children North, Saint and Psalm.

And it is that, according to a live broadcast prior to the celebration, the singer of “Stronger” alleged that no one gave him the location of his daughter’s birthday celebration, this according to TMZ; however, he later clarified the situation in another live video, revealing that Travis, 30 years old, gave him the address.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” West said in the second live video. “I just got back from Chi’s party and I just have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and timeAnd making sure that I can spend that birthday memory with my daughter and be there with the rest of the family.”