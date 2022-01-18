Stop everything! Charlize Theron Gets a Major Role in Marvel; I would play a superhero

U.S. – Charlize Theron has interpreted furious in madmax, Cipher for Fast&Furious Y Stella in The Italian Job. He has had great iconic roles during his career, but now, thanks to information from a reliable insider source in the American media Giant Freakin Robot, it can be reported that Charlize Theron has been cast in a major role for Marvel.

According to the source, she has passed the conversation stage. She has been cast in an upcoming movie. While the source didn’t confirm what the role is, they did share that Charlize Theron’s new character is a hero. They said that Marvel’s announcement will come sometime in the next few months.

Charlize Theron joining Marvel makes perfect sense. She is still a great actress with a decades-long career. He has shown an interest in major franchises with his role in F9 as Cipher. She has played an action-packed assassin role in Aeon Flux. While that film wasn’t well-received, perhaps his new role at Marvel will give him a second chance to show off similar skills.

The big question now is, who will he play? While this is just speculation, the biggest arrow would point to choosing Charlize Theron as Sue Storm for Fantastic Four.

Sue Storm would definitely count as a major Marvel role. While it’s always been possible that the studio could go down the route of casting unknown actors to make up the superhero team, this is a movie that has been anticipated for a long time.

Casting Charlize Theron as the Invisible Woman would be a strong move to make this movie stand out from the long list of upcoming movies for the studio. Theron has a history as a great actress. She puts everything on her papers. Charlize Theron is someone that audiences can get excited to see, and that would add a lot more punch to the Fantastic Four announcements.

Previously, Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in the movie 2005. This was just before the Marvel Cinematic Universe will start with Hombre de Hierro. While fans will occasionally mention the movie and point out things that could be appreciated about this early version of the superhero group, it’s definitely not a highly rated movie.

That leaves a legacy that puts more pressure on this new Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the kind of pressure that the casting of Charlize Theron could help mitigate. Although many expected Emily Blunt took on the role, the actress has stated that she has no interest in joining a Marvel movie.

Of course, this is just speculation. We don’t know what role Charlize Theron has signed on for. We also don’t know which Marvel movie will see his first appearance. We are anticipating that these official announcements will come soon from the studio.