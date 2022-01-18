Spider-Man: Will Jaden Smith be Miles Morales? Will Smith’s son responds to casting rumors

During the last few weeks the name of Jaden Smith has jumped to the fore. Several rumors indicate that Will Smith’s son will be part of the history of spider man, nothing more and nothing less than in the role of Miles Morales.

Smith himself has spoken about it, sharing a photograph that has moved more than one of the ‘Spider-Man’ followers. An image with the superhero’s mask accompanied by the text: “Wya, I’m trying to swing.”

It should be clarified that Sony and Marvel Studios have shown no intention of bringing Miles’ character to the big screen; however, it is a fact that Jaden Smith is more than ready to take the role.

Who is Miles Morales?

Miles Morales is one of several characters that bring Spider-Man to life. Miles is a teenager with an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother, who first appears in Ultimate Fallout (August 2011) after the death of Peter Parker. This character gains superpowers after being bitten by a genetically altered spider.

Who is stronger Peter Parker or Miles Morales?

Even though Peter Parker is the quintessential Spider-Man, Miles Morales has more strength and powers. Proof of this is that he possesses powers such as the become invisible or shoot bolts of electrical energy.

OTHER NEWS ON ÓMICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms due to the Omicron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Not yet 15 years old? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by Ómicron or any of its variants?

-Omicron in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant