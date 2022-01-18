Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield even lied to his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about his reappearance in the new installment of ‘Spider-Man’ | People

Even before its release, the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the latest film adaptation of Spider-Man was already an open secret for die-hard Marvel fans. Despite this, both actors stood firm after each question in which the media materialized doubts about their participation. Some doubts that were not dispelled until the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home last December 16. Garfield, who put Peter Parker’s face between 2012 and 2014, before Tom Holland, even lied to his closest associates. Among them is his former co-star and former partner, Emma Stone. Four years of relationship were not enough for the also interpreter of Tick, tick… Boom! Y The social network I will confess the truth.

“Emma kept sending me messages,” Garfield explained during an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz. “I was wondering, ‘Are you in the new Spider-Man movie?’ And I answered: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She told me: ‘Shut up. Tell me”, he recounted between laughs, surprising the announcer. “I went ahead with the lie even with her. after seeing me [en la película] He told me: ‘You are an idiot’, concluded the winner of the Golden Globe.

The couple met during the filming of the movie. The Amazing Spider-Man, a year before its release in 2012, only to go their separate ways in 2015, when Garfield’s run as Spider-Man came to an end. “Working on those films was incredible, because I was able to meet Emma and work with her,” the interpreter confessed last September 2021 in an interview for the magazine Variety. They have remained friends ever since, a fact that Garfield has not failed to stress.

“I am his biggest fan as an artist. His work constantly inspires me. I’m inspired by how she handles and holds herself together,” Garfield said. podcast Little Gold Men of Vanity Fair a few days after Stone won the Golden Globe in 2017. “I have been very happy to be able to see how her success has grown and to see her become the actress that she is. We care a lot about each other, that’s a fact, it’s a kind of unconditional feeling, “the actor then confessed. “There is so much love between us and so much respect… It has been wonderful to be that kind of support for each other,” he assured, making it clear that the affection they profess did not end with the end of their relationship.

They are not the only ones who have known love thanks to spider-man. Just a few months ago Tom Holland and Zendaya, protagonists of the latest superhero films, confirmed their relationship. A couple that, initially, those who worked on the film from within tried to avoid. “I took Tom and Zendaya to a separate location when we first cast them, and we had a chat. I told them, ‘Don’t go out there, just don’t do it.’ I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can end up complicating things, you know? And in the end, everyone ignored me,” admitted Marvel Studios producer Amy Pascal, who also worked alongside Garfield. Finally, he acknowledged that their love story has been beneficial both to make the interpretation of both more realistic and for the promotion of the films.