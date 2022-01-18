Sony is in glory

For many years, Sony has created or bought the right instruments to achieve its goal: world-class music catalogs ranging from Miles Davis to Mariah Carey, Hollywood film and television studios, as well as PlayStation, the leading gaming group. But he was never able to get the orchestra to play in harmony. For many years, Sony has created or bought the right instruments to achieve its goal: world-class music catalogs ranging from Miles Davis to Mariah Carey, Hollywood film and television studios, as well as PlayStation, the leading gaming group. But he was never able to get the orchestra to play in harmony.

Now, despite changes rocking the world of entertainment, including music, movie, and TV streaming services, blockchain-based gaming, and the disruptive promise of the metaverse, Sony seems to have found a way to make its various groups of entertainment work together.

The question that many are asking is: Does it make sense to insist on electric vehicles as a great technological commitment? Is it an appropriate diversification? Is it a business or a whim?

spiderman3.jpg

The risk

Kenichiro Yoshida, 32 years at Sony, and since 2018 its CEO, is a fan of the vertical integration. The project ‘Uncharted’ is an example of the cultural change he wants to foster at Sony. “I strongly recommended” for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation teams to start working together, according to Yoshida.

But nevertheless, Where in this integration approach do electric vehicles appear?

Sony announced days ago a new subsidiary, SonyMobility, to explore entering the electric vehicle market.

Does Sony want to compete with Tesla or Toyota?

Did the ‘new’ Yoshida’s Sony is getting the ‘old’ Sony?

It is true that the automobile market is gigantic, but most analysts believe that the probability that Sony will succeed in cars is low, and they worry that an all-out push into the electric vehicle business will destroy the value earned on entertainment and create years of losses.

In case something was missing, the reminder: Apple has been working on its car project for more than 7 years with no apparent results.

Sony can’t seem to top the once successful 1980s consumer electronics game, with PlayStation taking on Nintendo and Sega.

However, his experience on mobile phones and PCs was a failure.

Why not embrace an integration-based identity as an entertainment company? Music, video games, television and film content….

FT:

Much smaller than its rivals in Hollywood, Sony Pictures decided that the smartest strategy in the streaming wars was to opt out of them altogether. Instead of launching its own streaming service, it took what Sony executives call an “arms dealer” approach of selling movie and TV rights to the highest bidder. Much smaller than its rivals in Hollywood, Sony Pictures decided that the smartest strategy in the streaming wars was to opt out of them altogether. Instead of launching its own streaming service, it took what Sony executives call an “arms dealer” approach of selling movie and TV rights to the highest bidder.

For example, one of the most played programs in the United States is ‘Seinfeld’, a dated sitcom that debuted 33 years ago, according to Nielsen data.

The comedy series airs exclusively on Netflix thanks to a 5-year deal agreed in 2019 with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which owns the rights. The bidding between the streaming services was intense and, in the end, the rights were sold for US$500 million.

Kenichiro Yoshida.jpeg Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony.

The war for content is raging and they compete Disney, Amazon, Apple, Warner Bros. and others spend billions on content in search of streaming subscribers. The top 8 US media companies will spend $140 billion worth of content in 2022, and will drive double-digit percentage spending increases for the coming years, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley.

If Sony continues to produce content, it will sell for billions of dollars.

In 2021, Sony made deals with Netflix and Disney+, giving them streaming rights to their theatrical releases between 2022 and 2026. Together, $3 billion, as subscriber growth slows across services like Netflix and Disney+, raising questions among investors about whether streaming will ever make much money. But Sony doesn’t have that risk as long as it doesn’t want to be Netflix…

Its production companies include Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Screen Gems and Tristar Pictures.

Earnings have risen steadily since 2017, fueled by a partnership with the Marvel Comics Universe and Spider-Man.

His music business is the 2nd. largest in the world, and benefits from the growth of Spotify and TikTok.

With PlayStation, you have decades of gaming experience, where Netflix, Apple, Amazon and other players are desperate to get in.

And it has state-of-the-art hardware, including VR headsets and other gear that many believe will be the gateway to the metaverse.

Why go behind others when you could lead your own model?

Take ‘Uncharted’, iconic title for 2 generations of PlayStation gamers: the film is the result of a collaboration between the gaming division and Sony Pictures, an alliance that once seemed impossible in the group’s culture.

“Companies had been trying to make ‘Uncharted’ for 10 years”, He says Tony Vinciquerra, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “When I first came here [en 2017]I asked, ‘Why can’t we do this?’”

Vinciquerra discussed it with Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Once ‘Uncharted’ got off the ground, 10 more projects were developed between the games unit and Sony Pictures.

Sony’s potential problem, in any case, is that in this medium-term future there will be fewer companies to sell your content to after the inevitable consolidation to follow broadcast wars.

In anticipation, Yoshida made a controversial decision: he enunciated his “communities of interest“: a kind of tailored streaming, serving small groups of spectators in areas ranging from anime even religion. In addition, Sony is building a general entertainment streaming service in India after the acquisition of ZeeEntertainment.

Is it convenient to expand towards those activities or is it better to focus on what is going well? There Sony does not get the conformity of the market.

UNCHARTED – Official Trailer (HD)

If the earnings of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group have increased dramatically, why be distracted?

It is true that its film and television studio is below Disney, Warner Bros and other Hollywood groups. To top it off, Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion.

But if you consider the 3 entertainment companies together, there are assets, intellectual property and competitive capacity.

Since Yoshida took the reins, Sony shares are up over 180%. But it has a valuation 20 times lower than that of Apple. Then, Is the goal to be Apple or to make money? This is what many are wondering about what Yoshida wants.