Son of Ben Affleck reappears and looks identical to the actor – New Woman

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were captured during a father and son walk in Brentwood over the weekend. The appearance of the actor’s son surprised the public, since it showed how much they look alike.

Ben Affleck and Samuel show their great resemblance

The actor and his son walked through a market buying food and enjoying a relaxed weekend. Samuel, who is about to turn 10 years old on February 27, showed that he looks more and more like his father, not only in his style, but also physically.

While Ben wore a burgundy t-shirt under a plaid shirt, brown pants, and brown tennis shoes, Samuel wore a blue shirt, gray pants and black sneakers. Her long blonde hair was tied behind her ears.

Something that caught the attention of Ben’s fans is that Samuel seems to make the same gestures as his father, even his way of walking is very similar.

Despite being divorced from the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, Ben continues to spend a lot of time with his children. and is frequently caught hanging out with them.

In days around Christmas, the actor took his children and his mother shopping at a mall. In the photos, her daughter Violet stole all eyes for showing how much she has grown at 16 years old and her great resemblance to her mother.

On the other hand his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina seems to have a great friendship with Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez. Both teens have been spotted enjoying outings together and even share a taste for androgynous style.

Although the relationship with his ex-wife has remained friendly for the sake of their children, a few months ago, Ben was at the center of the controversy after he said in an interview that he had started drinking because he felt trapped in his marriage.

“I thought: I can’t leave because I have children, but I’m not happy. What do I do? So I would drink a bottle of alcohol and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

The actor said that he felt that he was not happy, but he had to stay there for his children, so he began to drink, which led to an addiction. Ben later retracted his comments, saying he didn’t want his children to think he blamed their mother for his drinking problems.

Now the actor maintains a relationship with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, with whom he ended his relationship in 2004. Now both have met again and seem to be in a happy and stable relationship that they have shared with their children and friends.

Both have been caught going for a walk and even traveling together and showing their love publicly through kisses and photos together. One of their last outings together was on December 15 when they were photographed walking while wearing winter outfits.

JLo wore baggy pants, boots, a sweater, and a coat, while Ben wore black pants, a brown coat, and a blue shirt.