Size matters in the case of heels

The heeled shoes they are one of the garments Older that we have in our closet, since this type of footwear arose from the XV century about, as a tool to make riding easier, to help navigate muddy streets and also as differentiator of social status, since the person who higher wore the heel, more power possessed

During the Renaissance the high heels they transformed fashion and although originally men wore them first, are currently associated with women. The main characteristic of this complement is that it adds a few centimeters of height, lengthening visually the figure. There are those who feel self-esteem rise when wearing them, as well as true feeling of empowerment.

People with specific pathologies can even benefit from its use, as long as the heels are less than three centimeters as shown by some biomechanical studies. People with a short calf or Achilles, a high arch foot, or those who suffer from plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the fibrous tissue on the bottom of the foot, may see improved your lumbar posture thanks to limited use of this plugin.

Conversely, when the shoes exceed three centimeters of heel can lead to physical problems postural, increasing risk directly proportional to height. By wearing high-heeled shoes we increase the weight on the front part of the foot and modify the normal posture, pushing the body forward and thus forcing a deviation in the lumbar vertebrae.

They can also generate a increased joint wear since the higher the heel, the more pressure it generates both on the knee and on the ankles. The probability of suffering sprains of ligaments or kinks of ankles also increases with the use of this footwear, in addition to the risk of suffering from hypertrophy of the twins, osteoarthritis on your knees, metatarsalgia, bunions and others anatomical deformities. Other consequences of excessive use of heels are muscular fatigue and the strains, Besides that flexibility is lost due to the posture of standing on tiptoe for hours.

If the tip of the heel is very narrow, it causes the appearance of calluses, blisters and ingrown nails. For this reason, if it is unavoidable to wear this shoe, we can choose to wider heels and with higher platforms to reduce damage. the shoes they have ankle bracelet Y straps on the insteps they are also much easier to carry, because the foot is better supported when walking.

Taking small breaks and massaging your feet reactivates circulation and prevents your feet from swelling.

As for height, the podiatrist Encarna Zoreda García states: “The ideal is toggle footwear because it is just as bad to wear a high heel as to wear a very flat shoe. Always using the same height implies that we can produce muscle shortening, especially in the calf”

Heels are also a characteristic element of discrimination based on sex, especially in the labor sphere. These reasons show a entrenched problem for which they have arisen various protests like the Julie Roberts, who appeared barefoot during the cannes festival from 2015, the hashtag #KuToo of the Japanese activist yumi ishikawa in 2019 and less viral but equally relevant cases, such as the recent complaint of Sara M. in Spain, against the Servisa funeral home in Huelva.

Fortunately, in many countries they are already saying goodbye to humiliating and sexist dress code, finding the sensitivity of the authorities, such as the Parliamentary Committee for Equality for Women in London, which defends that British companies that force their employees to wear high heels and make-up are violating the British Equality Act of 2010, which prohibits this type of gender discrimination.

Although the popular saying ensures that to boast, to suffer, this it should not be like that. The issue is not to demonize or banish this type of shoe, but educate in its use and not fall into abuse. Like everything in life, the success it’s in the Balance.