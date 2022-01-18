Singer Rihanna is honored in Barbados as a National Hero

Mexico. Rihanna is named a National Hero in her native Barbados, This after the Caribbean country became the youngest republic to declare itself independent from the British monarchy, various news portals reported.

During a handover ceremony in her native Bridgetown, Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed the honor of Barbados National Hero on the singer and designer Rihanna, as a worthy personality of her country.

“On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we designate you as the National Hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” the Prime Minister said in honoring Rihanna.

In addition, the minister told Rihanna that her wish is that she continue to shine like a diamond and always fill her nation with honor. with their work, works and actions.

Mia Mottley also stressed that Rihanna has inspired the world’s imagination through her pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and her extraordinary commitment to her homeland.

For Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty (Saint Michael, Barbados, February 20, 1988), this means the second recognition she receives in her homeland, since in 2008 she received the role of Ambassador of the culture of Barbados.

Rihanna has stood out worldwide with her music and lately also as a businesswoman, she is also an actress, writer and dancer, known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinvent its image over the years.