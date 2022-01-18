Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the ones who have shared the most with other celebrities
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Look at the jewels that Anuel AA gave to Yailin
01:27
-
Vanessa Bryant has a special connection with Kobe’s pet
01:12
-
Selena Gomez: How many tattoos does she have and what do they mean?
02:43
-
Vanessa Bryant published emotional unpublished video with Kobe Bryant
01:38
-
Fights between reggaeton players that sparked and gave a lot to talk about
03:02
-
Karol G showed that she is very generous with her friends
01:22
-
Celebrities who turn 30 in 2022, this is how they changed over time
02:44
-
Rauw Alejandro celebrates his 29 years with Rosalía, showing his love
01:33
-
This was the dance of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman at their wedding
01:18
-
Ariana DeBose, the ‘host’ of ‘SNL’ who is proud to represent the Afro-Latino community
01:56
-
Raphy Pina sends a sweet message to Natti Natasha on her return to the stage
01:26
-
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian celebrated the 4 years of their daughters, Stormi and Chicago
01:18
-
Kylie Jenner is about to have her baby, and these photos reveal it
01:16
-
Aislinn Derbez and Kai had a beauty day and went to do their nails
-
Olivia Culpo forced to cover her sports bra at the airport
01:11
-
Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoy a crazy night at a nightclub
01:21
-
Adamari López starred in a fun video with her little Alaïa
01:09
-
Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman take each other in the heart, and in the skin
01:08
-
Camilo launched a new song, and that’s how he danced it with Evaluna and Indigo
01:08
-
UP NEXT
Look at the jewels that Anuel AA gave to Yailin
01:27
-
Vanessa Bryant has a special connection with Kobe’s pet
01:12
-
Selena Gomez: How many tattoos does she have and what do they mean?
02:43
-
Vanessa Bryant published emotional unpublished video with Kobe Bryant
01:38
-
Fights between reggaeton players that sparked and gave a lot to talk about
03:02
-
Karol G showed that she is very generous with her friends
01:22
-
Celebrities who turn 30 in 2022, this is how they changed over time
02:44
-
Rauw Alejandro celebrates his 29 years with Rosalía, showing his love
01:33
-
This was the dance of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman at their wedding
01:18
-
Ariana DeBose, the ‘host’ of ‘SNL’ who is proud to represent the Afro-Latino community
01:56
-
Raphy Pina sends a sweet message to Natti Natasha on her return to the stage
01:26
-
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian celebrated the 4 years of their daughters, Stormi and Chicago
01:18
-
Kylie Jenner is about to have her baby, and these photos reveal it
01:16
-
Aislinn Derbez and Kai had a beauty day and went to do their nails
-
Olivia Culpo forced to cover her sports bra at the airport
01:11
-
Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoy a crazy night at a nightclub
01:21
-
Adamari López starred in a fun video with her little Alaïa
01:09
-
Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman take each other in the heart, and in the skin
01:08
-
Camilo launched a new song, and that’s how he danced it with Evaluna and Indigo
01:08