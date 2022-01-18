Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the ones who have shared the most with other celebrities

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Look at the jewels that Anuel AA gave to Yailin

    01:27

  • Vanessa Bryant has a special connection with Kobe’s pet

    01:12

  • Selena Gomez: How many tattoos does she have and what do they mean?

    02:43

  • Vanessa Bryant published emotional unpublished video with Kobe Bryant

    01:38

  • Fights between reggaeton players that sparked and gave a lot to talk about

    03:02

  • Karol G showed that she is very generous with her friends

    01:22

  • Celebrities who turn 30 in 2022, this is how they changed over time

    02:44

  • Rauw Alejandro celebrates his 29 years with Rosalía, showing his love

    01:33

  • This was the dance of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman at their wedding

    01:18

  • Ariana DeBose, the ‘host’ of ‘SNL’ who is proud to represent the Afro-Latino community

    01:56

  • Raphy Pina sends a sweet message to Natti Natasha on her return to the stage

    01:26

  • Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian celebrated the 4 years of their daughters, Stormi and Chicago

    01:18

  • Kylie Jenner is about to have her baby, and these photos reveal it

    01:16

  • Aislinn Derbez and Kai had a beauty day and went to do their nails

  • Olivia Culpo forced to cover her sports bra at the airport

    01:11

  • Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoy a crazy night at a nightclub

    01:21

  • Adamari López starred in a fun video with her little Alaïa

    01:09

  • Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman take each other in the heart, and in the skin

    01:08

  • Camilo launched a new song, and that’s how he danced it with Evaluna and Indigo

    01:08

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker