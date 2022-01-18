Secret apps that you probably don’t know your iPhone has

Messaging, music, camera and social networks are the applications that you probably find most useful in your iPhone. However, your device has secret apps that we are almost sure you did not imagine you had.

The iPhone includes 6 applications that are little known, but that will get you out of trouble and help you save time to multitask on your device without having to download them from the AppStore.

The secret apps of iPhone they are effective tools, even to monitor the status of your mobile. The one that does not have an icon in the library of Applications does not mean that they are not important, although they are hidden in the configuration of your cell phone.

Make use of the secret apps on your iPhone

Browse the secret iPhone apps it’s easy, although they don’t have shortcuts on the main screen, it won’t be difficult for you to locate them and start experimenting with them. below in TechBit we tell you how.

one. Magnifying glass. Is secret app is in the library Applications, what you should do is go to the folder and slide down to locate it. In some other devices, prior to iOS 14, the way to access this tool was through the ControlCenter, then the shortcut was added to the main screen.

The magnifying glass It will help you enlarge images and texts, for example, if you usually read books in digital format, all with the help of the camera. In addition, it has a flashlight, brightness controller, contrast, filter selector and an option to take screenshots.

Unlike zoom of the camera, the buttons of the magnifying glass they are comfortable to handle and you can perform various activities while in use.

two. code scanner. It is not strange to go to a restaurant and that the menu must be consulted through a QR code, for this type of situation secret app will save you As such, it doesn’t have an icon, but you can use it by accessing it from the Center Check.

When you open the Center Control you will find the symbol code scanner, the only thing left to do is focus the viewer and it will automatically return the search results.

Another use that you can get from this secret app is that in night light conditions you can activate the flashlight so that the camera of iPhone managed to detect the QR code. Of course, it is important that you have an internet connection so that the search redirects you to the correct site.

3. Print. There are secret apps that are not in the library, nor in the Control Center, in this case, the application will open when you press the button to print a document.

What you need to do is open the document or file and select the option “Print” or printer, then a window will open to perform the task. You just need to make sure that the printer be compatible with technology air print, that is, it can be linked to the iPhone.

You can print the documents from your iPhone, without having to download or install drivers. In addition, you can print high-quality photos, customize the paper, color, quantity and scale, depending on the device.

The advantage of technology air print is that it offers easy detection, automatic selection and will save your time to link your iPhone with the printing equipment.

Four. Diagnosis. You iPhone also has Applications for you to monitor and solve any problems on your device, in fact, this apps is the first one you should open when you contact technical serviceTherefore, it is important that you know it.

The Diagnostic app you can open it from Settings of iPhone, but its real secret is that you can access it just by typing iags:// or diagnostics:// in Safari and then click the Open button.

In case the apps detect a problem in your iPhone you will be able to see the details on the screen, otherwise all you have to do is exit diagnostics.

5. Feedback. Another of the secret apps to monitor the health of your device is Feedback, an application with which you can send errors and comments on the operating system from your iPhone.

To access Feedback you can type the URL applefeedback:// in Safari. You will need to login with your Apple ID to be able to send your comments and start browsing the application.

There are users who prefer to use the beta versions of iOS, in case of presenting any problem in the system of your iPhone, you can access this secret app and include screenshots, images or videos for help.

6. FTMInternal-4. Lastly, you iPhone It has the FTMInternal-4 app, which is hidden in the system and will show you the settings and data of your operator, so the results vary from country to country.

Accessing it is easy. Enter the app of Telephone from your iPhone, on the numeric keypad enter *3001#12345# *, press the green button to call and you will be able to enter your cell phone.

Although it might make you curious, we warn you that the information is only for consultation and belongs to the telephone operators, so we recommend that you do not modify any data so that you do not have problems with the coverage of your smartphone.

know all the Applications, tools and functions that your iPhone It could take time, more now that you know that some of them are hidden, but once you discover them you will be able to enjoy the technological benefits that the devices of Manzana.

