Scenes from 2021’s ‘West Side Story’ shot at the famous Brooklyn gym

When production began on a new remake of the iconic stage musical “West Side Story,” locations were of course sought out in Manhattan’s Upper West Wide for the shoot – hence the story’s original title!

However, while the story itself is set in Manhattan, there is one place in Brooklyn that the producers couldn’t overlook when trying to recreate the feel of mid-1950s New York City. That place was the famous gym. Bishop King Hall of Saint Thomas Aquinas, in Flatlands.

It all started with a phone call. A 20th Century Fox site recruiter contacted the church’s pastor, Father Dwayne Davis, to visit the school gym. At first, Father Davis didn’t know what he would be for this film, but he was glad to welcome the recruiter to the parish.

Over here, the Msgr. King Hall – and its remarkable green floor – is well known as the center of action in the local sports scene. Before the pandemic, the gym hosted the annual Msgr. King Memorial, where countless local basketball stars – including the great Chris Mullin – put on their shoes on the green court. Upon entering, there is a sanctuary of memorabilia and press clippings dedicated to Mullin.

After a few follow-up visits, 20th Century Fox knew they had an ideal location, as the gym itself dates back to around the time “West Side Story” is set.

“Like most Catholic school gyms, it remains the same,” Father Davis said. “Not much has really changed. It is an honor for the parish and for all of us to be recognized in such a way to celebrate the history of who we are as a parish community.”

In mid-June 2019, filming began, which was a complete takeover by the production company. Fortunately, the students were finishing their classes, so the shooting did not interfere with the daily life of the school. Initially scheduled to last two weeks, the shoot ended up taking over a month to ensure that everything was right for the final cut.

Father Davis was under strict orders from the studio to keep all of this a secret until the film was released. That must have been a challenge, since the director of the film was living legend Steven Spielberg, who was right there in the gym.

“I remember being in the gym the first time Steven Spielberg walked in,” Father Davis said. “He was fascinated to see all the shirts hanging. It brought me some nostalgia.

“I got to see (Spielberg) firsthand and how he did things. Sometimes there were scenes that had to be done at least five or ten times. That is one of the things that impressed me the most. When he entered the gym, he would sit on the floor. He had a good eye for what he wanted.”

20th Century Fox made some changes to the interior, such as hanging new curtains and putting in a wooden floor to cover the green gym floor. In total, the gym appeared for about 10 minutes in the film. Almost a month of shooting for just 10 minutes: that shows the amount of detail that goes into the production of a film.

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, the film was released in late November 2021. In lieu of its annual Christmas party, parishioners of St. Thomas Aquinas and Our Lady Help of Christians in Midwood were invited to a private screening of the film at the Regal UA in Sheepshead Bay. Instead of remaining silent throughout the screening, parishioners applauded as scenes from Monsignor King appeared on screen.

With awards season just around the corner, “West Side Story” was named one of the 10 Best Movies of 2021 by the National Board Review and the American Film Institute. It also received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards and 11 nominations at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Like the Mullin section, Father Davis hopes to soon have a “West Side Story” section of the gym. The gymnasium is the venue for more than just sports, and hosting this production shows how the gymnasium is also a center for culture and performing arts.

“One of the things about Catholic school gyms is that they’re not just traditional gyms,” Father Davis said. “They are the center of the community and many things happen in them. Of course there are sports, but there are also plays, concerts and dances, so it really comes full circle in that sense.”

On top of all of those things, the St. Thomas Aquinas Gymnasium was one of the largest food pantries in Brooklyn during the height of the pandemic, feeding 1,000 people a day. The parish received an award from then-Brooklyn Borough President and now Mayor Eric Adams as part of the Brooklyn COVID Heroes program.

In good times and bad, the gym is the hub of the Flatlands community. When not occupied by the “Jets” and “Sharks”, Msgr. King Hall will continue to be a sports and cultural haven for Brooklyn’s youth.