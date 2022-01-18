Saturday Night Live: Is SNL on this week and who’s hosting it?

SATURDAY Night Live kicked off the new year with a bang with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleacher after their Christmas break.

Now, the show will welcome an SNL veteran back on stage, while the musical guest is set to make his SNL debut.

Who is hosting SNL this week?

On January 22, 2022, American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer Will Forte will take the stage together with musical guest Måneskin.

“This is as exciting as it gets. Thank you @nbcsnl can’t wait for Saturday,” Forte wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Forte, 51, is famous for his work on SNL as a cast member from 2002 to 2012, as well as his portrayal of Phil Tandy Miller on The Last Man on Earth.

Over the years, he has also lent his voice to various shows including The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Gravity Falls, The Great North, and Bob’s Burgers.

Joining Forte on stage will be Italian rock band Måneskin, made up of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

The band, which formed in Rome, Italy in 2016, rose to fame after the release of their 2017 song “Beggin” which became popular on TikTok.

They also won the famous Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

In 2021, they released their third album Teatro d’ira – Vol. I, which includes the hit song “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

Why did the show take a four week hiatus?

As the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak spread across the US, the SNL cast was forced to work with a minimal crew last month when multiple cast members contracted the virus.

The final show of 2021 was hosted by Paul Rudd with a cameo appearance from Tom Hanks.

The skits were also different, as most were shot that morning or earlier in the week with flashbacks from previous episodes included.

One such episode included the 1990 global warming Christmas special that included Hanks himself.

“Thank you to the surviving crew members,” Hanks said during the December show.

“Tonight everyone at Saturday Night Live planned to do our Christmas extravaganza and induct a new member into our five-time club but Covid hit early this year so in the interest of safety we don’t have an audience and send home to our cast. and most of our crew, but I came here from California and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you have another thing coming.”

Where can I watch SNL?

Fans can watch it live on Saturday nights every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

It’s also available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.