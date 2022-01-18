Santiago Lopez debuts with ‘Chico brat’, an animated film “hooligan and very cheeky”

VALENCIA. This Friday, January 21, arrives in theaters in Spain brat boy

(Rotzbud), the first feature film by the Valencian animation director Santiago Lopez Jover. A tape in which he joins the German H. Rosenmüller and brings his more than 15 years of professional experience in the genre to surprise the viewer with an irreverent, naughty and very cheeky comedy that is inspired by the life, art and aesthetics of the cartoonist and illustrator Manfred Deix. Currently, the Valencian director is immersed in the preparation of his second feature film, hikari, story of a survivor of the persecution of Japanese Christians in the late 18th century.

Brat Boy (Rotzbud) is the funny story of Markus who lives bored in a small Austrian town in the 60s, plagued by neighbors nostalgic for the past, reactionaries and xenophobes. His teenage mind only entertains himself by making “bawdy” sketches that he sells to his onanism-addicted classmates in the school bathrooms. One fine day some gypsy vendors appear and, with them, the reckless and beautiful Mariolina who will completely alter his head and whom he will have to save from an entire town in which what is different is seen with suspicious eyes.

With some very peculiar lines, which many have not hesitated to describe as “ugly”, Brat Boy (Rotzbud) pays homage to the Austrian satirical illustrator Manfred Deix who died in 2016. A benchmark throughout Central Europe and with admirers all over the world, including the filmmaker Billy Wilder. The tape not only has the art and aesthetics of this cartoonist imprinted but also takes many aspects of his life, his experiences and his way of thinking. This first feature film by the Valencian has been selected in the official section of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2021 in France.

On the other hand, and with a lot of humor –acrid and even scatological on some occasions- Brat Boy (Rotzbud) is full of cinematographic references to the most diverse genres: ET (Steve Spielberg) Amarcord (Federico Fellini), Porky’s (BobClark), Kiss me deadly (Robert Aldrich), etc

Its brilliance is unique and manages to attract the viewer from the first minute with a fun start that is nothing more than a small appetizer of what will come next. Brat Boy (Rotzbud) takes maximum care of the aesthetics with a quite successful 3D, which stands out for the use of light, and its dynamism in the images is combined with extensive camera movements.

The perfect complement is a sharp, cheeky and outspoken script that, at times, borders on coarseness but also does its bit so that the film is not flat. A good base on which to settle to show the double standard of the strongest in the city, of rancid conservatism and the revolutionary power of drawing and music.

Behind that hooligan and politically incorrect façade, Brat Boy (Rotzbud) it very finely interweaves humor with constant criticism without becoming cloying. The defense of sexual freedom, generational clashes, puberty with its crazy hormones, paternal love, racism, society’s reactionary and ultra-Catholic ideas or frustrated dreams are just a sample of the topics that this peculiar feature film touches on and that separate it from the usual animation genre. the animated film brat boy (Rotzbub) opens on Friday, January 21 on the Spanish billboard.