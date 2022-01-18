Rumor: The new Mario Kart will feature characters from Star Fox, Pikmin and more – Nintenderos

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Super Mario and a rumor about a new Mario Kart.

New delivery X?

In the post you have below, we can see the rumor that we mentioned. The information comes from Zippo, an insider who has hit and missed previous leaks in the past. For this reason, we cannot confirm that this will finally happen.

In this case, it ensures that the next Mario Kart will feature guest characters from Star Fox, Pikmin and ARMS:

Mario Kart X: Logo of my friend and always excellent artist AstroseedP. What I have heard: This new game will feature more guest characters and tracks than the previous Mario Kart game. I can reveal three franchises that will be joining Mario and friends on the circuits this time around: ARMS, Pikmin, and Star Fox. Alternate costumes will also be featured in some capacity, as well as expanded single-player content, of some kind. My prediction: This title is destined to be one of Nintendo’s biggest titles. It’s safe to expect Nintendo to roll out the red carpet for this, in terms of promotion. As for the timing of the release, if I had to guess, Nintendo will probably release it before the end of the next fiscal year. Needless to say, this is going to be very big and I am really looking forward to seeing it with my own eyes.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to kill

