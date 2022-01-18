Rumor: Bandai Namco is working on a new Super Mario sports game – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Super Mario and a rumor about a new sports title.

New Super Mario sports game

In the post you have below, we can see the rumor that we mentioned. The information comes from Zippo, an insider who has hit and missed previous leaks in the past. For this reason, we cannot confirm that this will finally happen.

Ensures that a new plumber sports game is on the way. We leave you with his words:

What I have heard: I heard there’s another Mario sports game in development. This time developed by Bandai Namco, whose last installment in the world of Mario sports games was Mario Sports Superstars for 3DS, where they were in charge of the Soccer and Baseball sections. I don’t know what sport they’re tackling right now. My prediction: I predict that BN is returning to the world of Baseball. This will be the first Mario baseball game in nearly 15 years, and I’m expecting a great cast of playable characters, including some guests from Namco. Pac Man, Don Chan and Klonoa would make sense I think. Here’s another fun thing I noticed last year: We may have already seen what kind of outfits Mario and company will be sporting in this potential new game. Bandai Namco does a lot of work on Mario Kart Tour, so it’s an interesting connection, if that turns out to be the case.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

The last Super Mario sports game was Mario Sports Superstars

