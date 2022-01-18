Rihanna surprises with the next launch of Fenty Beauty perfume

the empire of Rihanna is growing! Now you can listen to his music while using his Fenty Skincare before applying her Fenty makeup, while wearing her lingerie Savage X Fenty. And, very soon, you will be able to spray your Fenty perfume, just in case.

Not content with redefining the couple style together with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, it seems that the singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has been quietly building an extension of her empire, a fragrance line. So that’s what they talked about during their dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. the owner of FENTY BEAUTY She posted a photo of herself through her Instagram account, along with a message worthy of a modern CEO. ‘#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON,’ she wrote, signing off with the cute wide-eyed emoji.

The news is part of a kind of strategy to relaunch the brand of Rihanna, Fenty, after the singer confirmed in February that together with LVMH group they had made the decision to close their fashion house, Fenty House, less than two years after its launch. Rihanna and LVMH they said the prêt-à-porter operation was suspended pending ‘better conditions’.

At that time they also emphasized their intention to ‘concentrate on the long-term growth and development of the brand, focusing on cosmetics, products for skin care and lingerie’, a commitment that now seems to be fulfilled.

Although details on how many editions we can expect (and what they’ll smell like) are being kept under wraps for now, it was to be expected that his fragrance be one of the perfumes that we all want to have. In addition, it is believed that the preferred perfume of Rihanna is Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian, which has notes of neroli, orange blossom and marshmallow. Will these aromas have an inference in the new fenty fragrance?