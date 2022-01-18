Rihanna models sexy lingerie, wearing fishnet stockings and a cut-out lace bodysuit

Rihanna she does not neglect her role as a businesswoman at all, and through her account Instagram has caused a sensation with his most recent post, a series of photographs that show her showing off her statuesque figure while modeling a tight lace bodysuit, with ribbons and openings that revealed her tattoos. It was all to promote the collection that he has prepared in his firm Savage x Fenty for valentine’s day.

Two weeks ago, the artist from Barbados captivated her fans with images and a video in which she appears wearing a purple outfit, generating millions of views. likes. The message he wrote as a complement to the clip was “new year, same wild”.

Rihanna she also took a break before going out to see her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, sharing some selfie that show her wearing a bomber jacket and ripped jeans. The singer could finally release her long-awaited new album this year, although she did not want to give many details, as she does not like to be pressured in her musical work.

You may also like:

-Get to know the inside of the Hollywood Hills mansion that Rihanna relaunched to the market

-Rihanna prepares her return to the music scene: “Soon, soon”