Rihanna announces that she is working on new music

Rihanna has surprised her fans with an unexpected announcement. The artist has not published new music for five years, and finally, the wishes of her followers have been heard: She is already working on new music.

Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for the artist to release new music for a long time, and their wishes are finally coming true. The last publication that Rihanna has made on Instagram, celebrating the latest success of her album ‘Anti’, alreadyAt the insistence of his fans, it has been key to reveal that he is already preparing his new musical project.

In this way, fans of the artist will soon be able to enjoy her new songs. And it is that despite having not published new music for a long time, the artist has just reaped a new achievement: being the only black woman to get one of her albums to remain on the Billboard 200 list for five years.

This has happened with the album ‘Anti’, which included songs like ‘Work’, ‘Kiss it better’ or ‘Love on the brain’. Since then, Rihanna has remained in true musical silence. Although the artist has released some collaborations, she has not released any solo songs or albums, something that her fans are looking forward to.

Meanwhile, The artist has been very focused on her facet as a businesswoman. Not only in the beauty sector, underwear and even the publication of an XXL photo book.

And it is that the insistence of her fans in asking her for new music has sometimes bothered her., as she herself has assured on occasion. However, very soon he will fulfill the wishes of his followers.