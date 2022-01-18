Rihanna and her surprising and radical change of look

Transgressive and provocative, the changes in the singer’s look should not surprise us too much. In fact, one of the characteristics that defines the singer is that you never know in what style it will appear. Rihanna is a woman who is not guided by standards or opinions, she does what she wants and when she wants, and in that situation she plays with surprising her audience. This time, the stage has not witnessed her change of look, but social networks, where a real stir has been generated with the publication of her latest campaign for Fenty.

The singer has launched a double line of products in her company. lingerie and beauty have merged in the latest images that the singer has shared with her more than 117 million followers. Despite the sensuality that the photographs give off and the suggestiveness of the lingerie set she is wearing, her hair has caused a real furor. The braids to which we have become accustomed in recent weeks give way to ultra-straight hair, with bangs and colored by horizontal stripes.

Although we have already seen her with bangs on other occasions (and it looks great on her, by the way), the atypical coloration It is the most striking thing about her hair. As if they were shock waves that start from the upper area towards the ends, there are six burgundy stripes, applied irregularly -without completely straight lines-. As the bangs, shorter in the middle of the face, but blunt to integrate into the whole of an uneven look that, on the other hand, also supposes a good snip to the length of his hair.

However, this look has not been achieved by changing her natural hair. The same day that this publication came to light on Instagram that already totals more than 4.4 million likes, the agencies caught the singer on the streets of New York with her long curly black hair bounded by a simple semi-updo. So for the Fenty promotion, he has used a wig that, far from being conventional, has convinced more than one. “Obsessed with this look,” said one of the comments that has dared to point out the change of the singer as a total success. Will she finally dare to put it into practice on her natural hair?

Rihanna through the streets of New York (January 17, 2022).gtres

It may interest you