Rich Bisaccia and Mark Davis hold talks; Raiders still looking elsewhere

HENDERSON, Nev. — Interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, who led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2016 and only its second since 2002, reported Monday that he had preliminary talks with the team’s owner, Mark Davis, about the possibility of continuing in the position.

But that hasn’t stopped the Raiders from potentially looking elsewhere.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia has managed to keep the Raiders afloat despite the series of off-the-field issues he’s had to deal with. Getty Images/Ethan Miller

The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the head coaching job, sources leaked to adam schefter from ESPN. Additionally, Las Vegas has asked to speak to Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for the general manager job vacated by Mike Mayock.

The Raiders fired Mayock on Monday after three seasons with the team.

“There is due process,” Bisaccia added Monday. in his season finale video press conference. “[Davis] you have to interview other candidates, as I well know. I have a lot of respect for the process, how it’s supposed to be and how it’s supposed to work. And I think we’ll be in constant conversation and I’ll definitely talk again before the week is out.”

Bisaccia, 61, was promoted from special teams coach on Oct. 11 following the resignation of Jon Gruden. It was the first time Bisaccia had been a head coach at any level in a coaching career that began in 1983.

The Raiders, who were 3-2 at the time of Bisaccia’s promotion, went 7-6 with him and won their last four regular-season games to finish with a 10-7 record and claim the No. 5 in the AFC. Las Vegas fell to the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals 26-19 in a wild-card round game on Saturday.

Derk Carr, Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are among the Raiders players who expressed support for Bisaccia’s retention.

“I think we all think he’s the right guy,” Carr stressed after the game. “He’s shown that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I’m thankful for him.”

“With everything that happened, if you really look at what happened, all the missing pieces, everything that changed, yeah, he kept it together.”

In addition to Gruden’s resignation, the Raiders also released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, following a high-speed car accident that left a woman dead, and cornerback Damon Arnette, after a video of him with guns and threatening to kill was released. went viral.

Renfrow added: “Rich has shown that he can do it at this level, and we love playing for him, we play hard for him and… I think he can lead us, given the opportunity. Obviously we’ll love whoever they bring in, and We will work to win a Super Bowl next year.”

Davis has publicly remained silent on the matter, though names like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Stanford coach , David Shaw, have been linked to the head coaching job.

Under the Rooney rule, Davis must interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization. for the head coaching job. Mayo, who is black, played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 and has been on their coaching staff since 2019.

In the meantime, Bisaccia said all the coaches still under contract had already gone through exit interviews with the players and were working on player evaluations, and that they would work through the week with the “interim head coach” as long as the contract remains in place. Contact Davis.

“Starting Thursday, the coaches will have time off, as will I,” Bisaccia said, “and we’ll wait and see what happens from there.”