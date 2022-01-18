Reveal votes of Memo Ochoa and Tata Martino in The Best

They were delivered

The Best Awards

to recognize the best in the world in the last season. Later they made it known how they distributed their votes both Memo Ochoa, captain of the Aztec Selection Y Gerardo the ‘daddy‘ Martino, the national coach.

The winner of the best player in the world was Robert Lewandowski. The Pole who raised controversy by not taking the Golden Ball, yes it was recognized on this occasion, above Leo Messi, who was awarded the prize awarded by the FIFA who is considered the best footballer in the world.

It might interest you: Cristiano Ronaldo is surprised at The Best ceremony



Robert Lewandowski is the best forward of 2021

The votes of Memo Ochoa and ‘Tata’ Martino

The choice of Memo Ochoa It was like this: the goalkeeper of the Aztec Selection put in the first place Leo Messi, second to Robert Lewandowski and third to Cristiano Ronaldo. A spectacular shortlist the one you chose.

For his part, the ‘daddy‘ Martino left in third place Leo Messi. A decision that surprises by the past of both in the Barcelona and in the Argentina national team. However, the national coach put Lewandowski first and then Benzema.

The final votes left Robert Lewandowski as a legitimate winner in the prizes The Best, while Lionel Monthif you were in the second position and Mohammed Salah in third place. The striker of Liverpool entered the list of the best in the world.

The choice of Robert Lewandowski in the The Best Awards, does justice to who was a real ‘killer’ both for the Bayern Munich as for the Poland national team in search of a place in Qatar 2022. Especially because of what happened a previous season, where he even deserved the Golden Ball but due to the pandemic, the gala was not held.

It might interest you: Alexia Putellas wins another individual award

