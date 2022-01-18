“Red Notice” Could Get 2 More Sequels With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson Returning

Netflix is ​​going all in with its heist action franchise!

The streaming platform is in the early stages of planning back-to-back sequels to the recently released “Red Notice” and the film’s stars are expected to Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson return, according to information from Deadline.

The outlet reported that Netflix expects to start production in early 2023 depending on the schedules of the main actors.

Future sequels would also add new characters to the heist franchise, according to Deadline. Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber is expected to return to direct the sequels.

The film premiered on Netflix in early November 2021 and quickly became the streaming platform’s second most-watched film of all time with 277.9 million hours worldwide. It was right behind Sandra Bullock’s huge smash hit “Bird Box,” which at the time clocked in at 282 million hours of viewing time.

In late November, Johnson claimed the action flick was Netflix’s biggest movie “of all time” in an Instagram post where he toasted the film with a glass of tequila.

“It’s a historic RED NEWS @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world,” Johnson wrote. “In just 11 days, it has officially made RED NOTICE the GREATEST @Netflix MOVIE IN HISTORY. Breaking all records across the board!”

Johnson added that the film was “on track to become the MOST VIEWED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME,” including movies and television, and said he was “stunned and honored.”

In August, Seven Bucks Productions president of production Hiram Garcia, who is a producer on the film, teased that Red Notice is “the biggest movie Netflix has ever made.” It follows an Interpol agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Reynolds) to hunt down and capture another of the world’s most wanted criminals, played by Gadot.

“Gal, Ryan and DJ have amazing chemistry and look great together,” he said in an interview with Collider. “You can’t get enough of them. Plus, the movie has a fun throwback vibe, with DJ as an FBI profiler hunting down the world’s most wanted art thieves.”

The film was also Netflix’s most expensive movie project to date, with a budget of $200 million.