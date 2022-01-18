Raúl Gudiño strongly criticized for his mistake in the match against Pachuca

Raul Gudino received strong criticism for the mistake he made in Sunday’s game between Chivas Y Pachuca; Gilberto Sepulveda He returned the ball to him, he trusted him, stopped seeing him and jumped at him because of the poor conditions in which the stadium was. Hidalgo Stadium, did not give him time to react and entered his goal, being the partial 2-0.

It is not the first time that the goalkeeper from Guadalajara has made an ugly mistake against the Hidalgo team.

On Matchday 11 of Opening 2019, came out of his area, swept in the first quarter of the court, but did not touch the ball, so Edwin Cardona defined with an empty goal, putting the final 4-2.

You also got the category wrong. under 20. On Matchday 7 of Opening 2020, he ‘ate’ a goal of Daniel Aceves, for which he was heavily criticized on social networks.

In the same way, he was wrong in the game of Madeira Union against him Boavista of Day 33 of the 2015-16 season of the Portuguese First Division; Raul Gudino controlled the ball, looked up to see where he was going to clear, kicked, hit the grass and the goal fell Ze Manuel, who scored the only goal of the match.

He has made several mistakes since his return to Mexico, has caused penalties and deflected shots, but does not keep the ball and leaves it at the mercy of the rival.

fans of Chivas They have complained about the level of their goalkeepers. Raul Gudino he had outstanding performances in the previous games, he took over the title due to the mistakes he made Anthony Rodriguez, who is now the substitute goalkeeper of the Queretaro.

Marcelo Michel Leano you have two other options: Miguel Jimenez Y Jose Rangel, who rose to the first team after excelling with the Tapatio of the Expansion League.

