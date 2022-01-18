Rachel Zegler: Who is the actress with Colombian roots and her films

Rachel ZeglerLet’s learn that name. At the end of 2021, it was already sounding strong since its appearance on West Side Story, however, despite her nomination for the Golden Globes for her performance as María (of which she was the winner, winning the first Golden Globe of her career), little is known about this young talent of barely 20 years, who has come to Hollywood to break with everything and show why Gen Z has that ‘gene’ that is not made of glass at all.

Before seeing it on screen, thanks to the constant delays in the release of the film by steven spielberg, this was already a name that haunted the collective imagination. Although the singer was chosen to participate in the remake of the 1961 film when she was only 7 years old, before its premiere, Disney announced her as the protagonist of the snow white live action.

Who is Rachel Zegler?

Rachel Zegler, actress from West Side Story and Snow White. Jesse Grant

Born May 3, 2001, in Hackensack, New Jersey, Rachel Zegler is a actress and singer who is willing to give everything on stage to showcase young Latin talent to the entire world. As we mentioned, your professional career began with the role of Maria, however, from her amateur stage, Rachel Zegler, performed school plays, including West Side Story and has several viral videos on YouTube demonstrating his singing talent. For 2021, after having concluded her first appearance on the big screen, the actress was announced for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a film to be released in 2023. Later in the same year, it was announced as Princess Snow White in live-action from the 1937 animated film.

Rachel Zegler’s Latin Roots

Rachel Zegler was born in the United States, however, the actress’s ancestry goes from Poland, on her father’s side and Colombia on her mother’s side. So Latin blood runs through her veins and was a crucial factor in being chosen by Steven Spielberg. ‘As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this era, strong roles like Maria’s are very important. Being able to bring that role to life, a role that means a lot to the Hispanic community, it’s a lesson in humility’, Zegler recounted in an Instagram post.

How did your career as an actress begin?

Before his shocking arrival in Hollywood Colombian roots actress already had great experience, mainly in the theater, due to his participation in the Bergen Performing Arts Center, an institution where she managed to play Maria from West Side Story. In addition to the role that she already knows perfectly, achieving the dream duo, theater-cinema, Zegler starred in local productions such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, 42nd Street and Rent, as well as the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast (a role nominated in 2016 Metropolitan High School Theater Award), Serena in Legally Blonde, Cosette in Les Miserables and Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story